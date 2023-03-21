Ford F-150 Lightning recall reveals battery issue that caused production stoppage

By

Ford F-150 Lightning units were recalled as part of a battery manufacturing defect that halted production for several weeks. Details regarding the recall were released this morning by the NHTSA, which revealed the defect could be attributed to an electrical short-circuit.

“Ford Motor Company (Ford) is recalling certain 2023 F-150 Lightning pickup trucks,” the NHTSA said. “The high-voltage battery pack may experience an electrical short-circuit when the battery is fully charged or near fully charged.”

The voluntary recall affected 18 units of the F-150 Lightning, with Ford stating on March 10 that some units of the all-electric pickup contained cells that had been identified as having potential defects.

The cells were manufactured during a four-week period at the end of 2022, and the vehicles with those batteries have been identified. Only 18 units are being recalled, as previously mentioned.

The F-150 Lightning units were built between January 20 and January 26. “For vehicles built with these cells, the vehicle could experience a short in the High Voltage Battery at a high state of charge that could result in a vehicle fire.”

The cells were manufactured by SK On at their facility in Georgia. Ford and the battery manufacturer worked together to identify the root cause of the defect, and SK On subsequently solved the issue.

Battery recalls have been responsible for widespread stoppages or repairs of some EV models.

Chevrolet recalled Bolt EV models from 2017 to 2019 due to battery module defects, and General Motors advised owners to limit their state of charge to 90 percent.

GM used LG Energy Solution battery cells in its Bolt models that were the subject of the widespread recall.

Ford resumed production of the F-150 Lightning after a few weeks of stoppages and stop-shipments. On March 13, CEO Jim Farley confirmed that Ford had restarted manufacturing of the all-electric pickup.

