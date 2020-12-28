Ford EV boss promises build quality, throws shade at Tesla: ‘The bumpers don’t fall off’

The Ford Mustang Mach-E is gaining a lot of momentum, with avid electric vehicle enthusiasts expressing their support for the all-electric premium crossover. Even Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who tends to poke fun at competitors like the Audi e-tron, praised Ford for the Mach-E during its launch, congratulating the automaker and expressing his excitement for the vehicle on his personal Twitter account.

But the electric vehicle sector is still a very competitive segment. And for legacy automakers like Ford, it appears that some old habits die hard. During a recent interview with Autoblog, for example, EV boss Darren Palmer seemingly couldn’t resist throwing some shade at Ford’s biggest competitor in the electric car segment. While speaking with the motoring publication, Palmer remarked that buyers of Ford’s EVs would not be required to compromise, especially when it comes to quality.

“The doors fit properly, the plastics and other materials color-match, the bumpers don’t fall off, the roof doesn’t come off when you wash it, the door handles don’t get stuck in cold weather,” Palmer said.

While the Ford EV boss did not specify Tesla by name, the issues he outlined have been connected to the Silicon Valley-based electric car maker. Tesla’s build quality has been in the spotlight for years, and while the company has taken strides in improving the quality of its vehicles like the Model 3 sedan, newer releases such as the Model Y have been observed to have minor build issues as well. Elon Musk, for his part, has noted in the past that the company must focus on making its cars as refined as possible.

His subtle shade at Tesla aside, Palmer did provide some interesting insights about Ford’s strategy with the Mach-E. According to the executive, Ford is looking to pick up on the early adoption of EVs. “When people see the true benefits of electric vehicles, it drives that want and desire. We want to pick up on early majority adoption. We sell hundreds of thousands of them. They are very useful in people’s lives,” he said, noting that this is one of the reasons why he Mach-E is a crossover.

