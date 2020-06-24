Tesla Model Y rival Ford Mustang Mach-E is in danger of dying a premature death

There is arguably no other all-electric crossover in the market today that is capable of being a legitimate competitor to the Tesla Model Y in terms of price and performance than the Ford Mustang Mach-E. Starting at $43,895 but still qualifying for incentives, the Ford Mustang Mach-E promised a premium EV experience under a tried and tested nameplate.

Unfortunately, it appears that the Ford Mustang Mach-E may be headed for a premature death. At least as long as Ford dealerships are concerned.

Recent threads at the Mach-E Forums have noted that some Ford dealers are already marking up the price of the all-electric SUV by as much as $15,000 above the MSRP. This is incredibly unfortunate, as the “First Edition” variant of the vehicle, which is set to be released this year, has an MSRP of $59,900. With the additional dealership markeup, the First Edition Mach-E could cost nearly $75,000, or almost 35% more than the MSRP.

This, if any, could very well discourage customers from purchasing the vehicle. It also places the Mach-E at a significant disadvantage to the Model Y, whose top-tier Performance variant has a price of $60,990 before options. Ford, for its part, has reportedly been quite hands-off with the Mach-E’s dealership pricing. According to the carmaker, it would ultimately be up to the customers and dealers to agree on the final pricing of the Mustang Mach-E.

The fact that some Ford dealers are marking up the price of the Mustang Mach-E by nearly 35% over its suggested retail price does not bode well for the widespread adoption of the all-electric crossover. Ford, after all, is pitching the Mach-E as the first of many all-electric vehicles that will take EVs mainstream, featuring the best of tech under a brand that is respected and recognized by generations of die-hard petrolheads. It’s a vehicle that could attract a demographic that would, in more ways than one, not even consider a Tesla.

Hopefully, Ford could take a more proactive stance with the Mach-E and its pricing. Considering that the vehicle has been attracting a lot of attention from the automotive community, it would be quite foolish for the automaker to let the Mach-E die a premature death just because it allowed its dealers to price it out of customers’ budgets. It would be a shame if this were to happen, especially since the Mustang Mach-E inspired so much optimism when it was released. That included a direct show of support from Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who lauded the vehicle and the carmaker for its effort.