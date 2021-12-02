Ford Mustang Mach-E sales continue to grow, up nearly 8.5% in November

By

Ford’s Mustang Mach-E continues to show strong demand coupled with increasing sales figures as a result. Ford reported today that sales of the Mustang Mach-E grew 8.4 percent in November compared to October, bringing total sales to 3,088 units for the month.

The Mustang Mach-E is Ford’s first all-electric vehicle and the second-most-popular in the crossover EV segment, trailing only the Tesla Model Y. The Mach-E has been Ford’s big introduction into the EV market, which will eventually be followed by electric renditions of the F-150, the United States’ most-popular pickup truck, and the E-Transit van.

Ford announced in its November Highlights press release today that Mustang Mach-E sales have continued to grow. The Detroit-based Ford received an 8.4 percent increase in sales for the Mach-E in November compared to October, where the company sold 2,848 units. So far this year, Ford has sold 24,791 units of the Mach-E.

Arguably the most-committed legacy automaker to the EV transition, Ford’s Mustang Mach-E has introduced four variants, the GT being the premium configuration and the priciest, while also offering the most high-performance package available. Nearly 50% of all Ford Mustangs sold in November were of the electric variety. Ford states that, in total, combined Mustang and Mustang Mach-E sales accumulated to 6,797 units, with 3,088 being of the Mach-E. 3,709 combustion engine Mustangs were sold in the month, meaning the Mach-E is making a sizeable dent in ICE Mustang figures.

Ford’s electrified vehicle sales, which include hybrid models, grew at a rate that was three times faster than the overall electrified vehicle segment. While many EV enthusiasts are not keen on hybrid powertrains, it is good to know that some of the consumers are still focusing on somewhat sustainable modes of passenger transportation. We can only hope that hybrid sales will translate into full-EV sales down the road.

Ford will also shed more light on its electric vehicle efforts tomorrow during a conference with Goldman Sachs and Credit Suisse. The company announced in late November that it would hold a conference with the two financial firms that will give investors more information on the possibility of EV expansion, including how Ford is leveraging the company’s existing strength to scale EV and battery capacity.

