Ford’s EV push gains momentum while balancing a lackluster October

Ford Motor Company reported a 4 percent reduction in sales in October 2021 compared to the same month a year earlier. However, the Detroit-based automaker’s push to electrification is giving Ford some positives from a lackluster month: the E-Transit is officially sold out, the F-150 Lightning has accumulated 160,000 pre-orders, and sales of the Mustang Mach-E jumped nearly 77%.

Ford has not been exempt from increased production delays and higher-than-normal vehicle prices due to the global semiconductor shortage. It is not uncommon to see Ford vehicles being sold for a few thousand dollars above sticker price due to the lack of used cars and bottlenecks in production and logistics, one Ford employee told Teslarati. Ford sold 175,918 cars in October, accounting for a 4 percent reduction in sales compared to October 2020. Despite the general deceleration in sales and demand, Ford remained the number one automaker in the United States for the month.

Not all is glim for Ford, though, especially as the company continues to develop a robust product line of electric vehicles. The E-Transit van, the electrified version of the world’s best-selling transit van, has officially been sold out, according to Ford’s October 2021 sales release. Ford begins production of the sold-out E-Transit van “in a few weeks,” it said.

Additionally, the Ford F-150 Lightning, the electric version of the country’s most popular pickup truck has officially accumulated over 160,000 reservations since being unveiled in May 2021. Ford last updated the pre-order count for the F-150 Lightning in early September, stating it had reached 130,000 reservations. Ford has begun pre-production of the F-150 Lightning already and plans to begin deliveries sometime next year.

Finally, the Mustang Mach-E has established itself as one of the top two electric SUVs, trailing only the Tesla Model Y. Ford said sales of the Mach-E had jumped 76.9% in October with 21,703 vehicles sold so far in 2021. Owners are overwhelmingly happy with the ownership experience as well. Ford said, “Over 90 percent of Mustang Mach-E owners say they would recommend a Mustang Mach-E to other customers.”

In total, Ford sold 14,062 electrified vehicles in October, an over 195% increase from last year.

At the time of writing, Ford shares were up 1.19%, trading at $18.22.

