Ford launches program for Tesla owners to get F-150 Lightning discount

Ford has launched a new program called Tesla Competitive Conquest Bonus Cash, which will give owners of the United States’ most popular EV brand a discount on the F-150 Lightning.

While Ford continues to experiment with discounts, incentives, and other strategies to increase sales and strengthen demand, its newest strategy specifically targets Tesla owners.

According to reports from Ford Authority, the Detroit-based automaker is launching a new program called Tesla Competitive Conquest Bonus Cash, which gives existing Tesla owners $1,500 off the price of a new F-150 Lightning, regardless of the trim ordered.

It can also be paired with other incentives, like Retail Bonus Cash, for example. Some of Ford’s incentives, when combined with the Tesla Competitive Conquest Bonus Cash, can take off as much as $14,000 from the purchase price of a new F-150 Lightning.

Along with these discounts, programs, and incentives, Ford already discounted 2024 versions of the F-150 Lightning as of yesterday, bringing adjustments of as much as $5,500.

The discounts are as follows, as we reported yesterday:

Ford F-150 Lightning XLT Standard Range – $2,000 discount to $62,995

Ford F-150 Lightning Flash Extended Range – $5,500 discount to $67,995

F-150 Lightning Lariat Extended Range – $2,500 discount to $76,995

Ford F-150 Lightning Pro Standard Range and Lightning Platinum Extended Range configurations remained at $54,995 and $84,995, respectively.

The Ford F-150 Lightning is also eligible for the full $7,500 tax credit in the United States as long as its MSRP remains under $80,000.

Ford also recently gained access to the Tesla Supercharger Network, giving owners of the company’s EVs the opportunity to charge at the country’s most expansive charging network. Ford EVs will currently require the NACS adapter, which is free for the time being.

In 2025, Ford will begin installing the NACS inlet in its electric vehicles permanently, eliminating the need for the adapter.

