Fmr. President Trump commends Tesla and Elon Musk: ‘I’m a fan of EVs, I’m a fan of Elon’

By

Former President Donald Trump gave a nod by commending Tesla and its CEO, Elon Musk, for the “incredible” job both are doing with electric vehicles.

Trump, who is going for his second term as U.S. President in November, presumably against the incumbent Joe Biden, has commonly been associated with a stance that many believe is against sustainable energy and electric vehicles.

However, Trump’s comments at a rally in Arizona on Thursday may have some scratching their heads.

“I’m a big fan of electric cars. I’m a fan of Elon,” Trump said at the rally. “I like Elon, I like him, and I think a lot of people are going to want to buy an electric car.”

Reports from earlier this year have indicated Trump communicated to oil executives that he would block EV sales. However, a report from Gizmodo said Trump was only talking about foreign-built EVs, especially those built in Mexico and China.

Trump also has a common respect for Musk as an entrepreneur. Being that the 45th President is a real estate mogul, owning properties all over the world, he is well aware of what it takes to build a billion-dollar company.

In terms of Tesla, Trump said Musk has done “an incredible job,” and because of him, many people “are going to want to buy an EV.”

Interestingly, the comments come just a week after Musk was rumored to be an option for Trump’s staff if he were to be elected once again.

Trump was reportedly “expressing interest” in bringing Musk on as an adivsory for both border security and economic policy roles. The Wall Street Journal originally reported the claim, but Musk responded shortly after and stated “There have not been any discussions of a role for me in a potential Trump presidency.”

There have not been any discussions of a role for me in a potential Trump Presidency — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 30, 2024

The recognition of Tesla and Musk by Trump for their prowess and influence on the U.S. EV sector may be a strategic decision by the 45th President. Many Tesla fans have grown frustrated with President Joe Biden and his lack of recognition for Tesla and Musk, instead commending General Motors and its CEO, Mary Barra, for catalyzing the growth of the EV sector in the United States.

I’d love to hear from you! If you have any comments, concerns, or questions, please email me at joey@teslarati.com. You can also reach me on Twitter @KlenderJoey, or if you have news tips, you can email us at tips@teslarati.com.

Fmr. President Trump commends Tesla and Elon Musk: ‘I’m a fan of EVs, I’m a fan of Elon’