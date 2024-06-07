Tesla Cybertruck police cruiser gets official unveil, deploys this year

By

After viewers got a glimpse of a Tesla Cybertruck police cruiser last week, Unplugged Performance has now officially unveiled the vehicle, as debuted this week by its UP.FIT government and fleet outfitting unit.

On Friday morning, Unplugged Performance officially launched its police cruiser-outfitted Cybertruck from UP.FIT, after it was teased in a brief video from the company last Friday. The vehicle includes police lights on top and surrounding the vehicle’s bumpers and sides. The company has also added the expected sirens, PA loudspeaker system, and upgraded radio and computer systems that feature specialized wiring and other proprietary integrations.

Tesla Cybertruck police cruiser designs made waves on the internet last year, but with the latest official release from Unplugged, police department customers will actually be able to get Cybertrucks outfitted for duty. UP says it expects to begin deploying the outfitted Cybertrucks this year.

“The UP.FIT Cybertruck Next-Gen Patrol vehicle represents a significant engineering leap into the future, and we’re excited to offer law enforcement agencies the future of policing.” writes Ben Schaffer, CEO of Unplugged Performance. “We’ve been thrilled with the direct feedback from police departments that have participated in our Cybertruck development, and we look forward to deploying these complete UP.FIT vehicles to law enforcement agencies across the nation this year.”

The company says it can customize the Cybertruck upgrades to an individual organization’s needs, either for tactical, military, or search and rescue missions. The design is also customizable in terms of offering space for prisoners, weapon or specialty tool storage, K9 units, or other upgraded vehicle options such as wheel and tire packages, braking, extreme off-road, and Starlink use.

UP.FIT has also outfitted Tesla’s Model 3 and Model Y for a handful of police departments over the year. Recently, the company also debuted fully outfitted Model Y units for the Anaheim police department, following a similar deal with the South Pasadena police department last year.

Many police departments that have been piloting programs with electric vehicle (EV) cruisers over the past few years, and results have shown that they stand to save money with them when comparing the fuel and maintenance costs of gas cars. In February, Tesla itself highlighted this detail by claiming that its EVs could save police departments over $4,000 in police equipment.

The company is also well-known for being behind the Model S Plaid dubbed “Dark Helmet,” after being driven for multiple years by racecar driver Randy Pobst in Colorado’s Pikes Peak International Hill Climb.

