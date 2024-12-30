News

Fresh Tesla Model Y “Juniper” sightings seemingly confirm rear “light bar”

Credit: @suppalatte/X
Recent sightings of apparent Tesla Model Y “Juniper” prototypes have seemingly confirmed some of the long-rumored design elements of the updated all-electric crossover. 

These design elements include the vehicle’s headlights, its suspension, and its rear section.

The recent sightings:

  • Recent videos of apparent Model Y “Juniper” prototypes featured the updated all-electric crossover traveling on public roads.
  • These include a rather interesting video of one of the vehicles traveling quickly in the rain. Speculations suggest that the prototype was a performance model, thanks to its large brake calipers.
  • The rear of the apparent Model Y “Juniper” Performance prototype featured a red light bar, which was long rumored for the vehicle.
  • The headlights of the vehicle also seemed quite aggressive based on the video.
  • The vehicle’s suspension looked very stable as well, even with prototype’s ride height and speed.
Apparent Tesla Model Y “Juniper” update photos leaked

Model Y “Juniper” rumors:

  • While Elon Musk and Tesla have been pretty mum about the updated Model Y, sightings of the vehicle’s apparent prototypes have been increasing in recent months.
  • Reports from China also suggest that Giga Shanghai is already starting the initial production of the updated all-electric crossover.

The big picture:

  • The Model Y is Tesla’s best-selling vehicle, and in 2023, it became the world’s best-selling car by volume.
  • It is, however, still being sold mostly with its original design. Its sibling, the Model 3, received an extensive update last year.
  • Expectations are high that an updated Model Y will give Tesla an even bigger edge in the electric vehicle market.

