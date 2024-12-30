Fresh Tesla Model Y “Juniper” sightings seemingly confirm rear “light bar”

Recent sightings of apparent Tesla Model Y “Juniper” prototypes have seemingly confirmed some of the long-rumored design elements of the updated all-electric crossover.
These design elements include the vehicle’s headlights, its suspension, and its rear section.
🧐🧐🤔🤔 @klwtts @SawyerMerritt pic.twitter.com/bZWV7rn3FA— Suppakit Phonorthong (@suppalatte) December 29, 2024
The recent sightings:
- Recent videos of apparent Model Y “Juniper” prototypes featured the updated all-electric crossover traveling on public roads.
- These include a rather interesting video of one of the vehicles traveling quickly in the rain. Speculations suggest that the prototype was a performance model, thanks to its large brake calipers.
- The rear of the apparent Model Y “Juniper” Performance prototype featured a red light bar, which was long rumored for the vehicle.
- The headlights of the vehicle also seemed quite aggressive based on the video.
- The vehicle’s suspension looked very stable as well, even with prototype’s ride height and speed.
Model Y “Juniper” rumors:
- While Elon Musk and Tesla have been pretty mum about the updated Model Y, sightings of the vehicle’s apparent prototypes have been increasing in recent months.
- Reports from China also suggest that Giga Shanghai is already starting the initial production of the updated all-electric crossover.
🔥 Check out the Tesla upgraded Model Y “Juniper” spotted cruising on a California highway!— Tesla Newswire (@TeslaNewswire) December 29, 2024
We get a better glimpse of the front and rear lights. pic.twitter.com/2VmQkWKg5G
The big picture:
- The Model Y is Tesla’s best-selling vehicle, and in 2023, it became the world’s best-selling car by volume.
- It is, however, still being sold mostly with its original design. Its sibling, the Model 3, received an extensive update last year.
- Expectations are high that an updated Model Y will give Tesla an even bigger edge in the electric vehicle market.
Don’t hesitate to contact us with news tips. Just send a message to simon@teslarati.com to give us a heads up.