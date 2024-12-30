Fresh Tesla Model Y “Juniper” sightings seemingly confirm rear “light bar”

By

Recent sightings of apparent Tesla Model Y “Juniper” prototypes have seemingly confirmed some of the long-rumored design elements of the updated all-electric crossover.

These design elements include the vehicle’s headlights, its suspension, and its rear section.

The recent sightings:

Recent videos of apparent Model Y “Juniper” prototypes featured the updated all-electric crossover traveling on public roads.

These include a rather interesting video of one of the vehicles traveling quickly in the rain. Speculations suggest that the prototype was a performance model, thanks to its large brake calipers.

The rear of the apparent Model Y “Juniper” Performance prototype featured a red light bar, which was long rumored for the vehicle.

The headlights of the vehicle also seemed quite aggressive based on the video.

The vehicle’s suspension looked very stable as well, even with prototype’s ride height and speed.

Model Y “Juniper” rumors:

While Elon Musk and Tesla have been pretty mum about the updated Model Y, sightings of the vehicle’s apparent prototypes have been increasing in recent months.

Reports from China also suggest that Giga Shanghai is already starting the initial production of the updated all-electric crossover.

🔥 Check out the Tesla upgraded Model Y “Juniper” spotted cruising on a California highway!



We get a better glimpse of the front and rear lights. pic.twitter.com/2VmQkWKg5G — Tesla Newswire (@TeslaNewswire) December 29, 2024

The big picture:

The Model Y is Tesla’s best-selling vehicle, and in 2023, it became the world’s best-selling car by volume.

It is, however, still being sold mostly with its original design. Its sibling, the Model 3, received an extensive update last year.

Expectations are high that an updated Model Y will give Tesla an even bigger edge in the electric vehicle market.

Don’t hesitate to contact us with news tips. Just send a message to simon@teslarati.com to give us a heads up.

Fresh Tesla Model Y “Juniper” sightings seemingly confirm rear “light bar”