Tesla’s Giga Texas ‘Cybertunnel’ is starting to look like a Cybertruck

Tesla is nearing completion of a special Cybertruck Easter Egg at its Gigafactory in Texas, and while crews appear to be just shy of finishing the structure in time for the new year, the project is looking much more like a Cybertruck.

Earlier this month, drone pilot and Giga Texas observer Joe Tegtmeyer spotted a Cybertruck-shaped exit taking form at The Boring Company’s so-called “Cybertunnel,” after initially breaking ground on the tunnel back in March. Now, Tesla has added what looks like metal paneling around the outside of the exit to match the Cybertruck’s unique stainless steel exterior, and ultimately signaling that the company is nearing completion of the tunnel that will eventually see vehicles pass through before going out for delivery.

Tegtmeyer and others also note that Tesla even built a replica of the Cybertruck’s headlights into the structure, which may even be set to include actual lighting elements upon completion. Some have also pointed to the signs to the left of the tunnel, indicating that it is designed for vehicles to drive through and prohibiting pedestrian traffic and the use of scooters or other non-automotive mobility devices.

Last month, Tesla began painting the interior of the Cybertunnel, signifying that the larger parts of construction had been completed. The tunnel runs around 1,000 feet under the 130 highway to the plant’s West end-of-line facility, and Elon Musk has said in the past that it will eventually be used to transport Cybertrucks and other vehicles ahead of being delivered.

Tesla regularly has construction projects going on all around Giga Texas, and in recent months the company has also been spotted testing its two-seat, autonomous vehicle, the Cybercab, at the Austin facility. Earlier this year, the company also constructed a huge supercomputing cluster, dubbed “Cortex,” which also includes massive cooling towers that can be seen in many of Tegtmeyer’s videos.

