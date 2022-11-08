Girls Who Code founder has high hopes for Twitter under Elon Musk’s leadership

By

Girls Who Code founder Reshma Saujani shared what she hoped to see from Twitter now that Elon Musk has taken over the platform after acquiring it. Saujani was speaking with Emily Chang, host of Bloomberg Technology. Chang wanted to know Saujani’s thoughts on Twitter’s new direction under Elon Musk.

Saujani pointed out that Twitter and social media have been pretty harsh on women, girls, and people of color.

“We know that social media, Twitter, has been a toxic place for women and girls and for people of color and that there’s got to be a way to moderate content without making people feel like every day they’re going to face some amount of abuse or be called a name or be shown content that’s going to be really toxic for them.”

“I think that, again, this is an opportunity for them to do something right and to do something that uplifts people of color and women. We’ll see if that actually happens.”

Chang also asked Saujani about her concerns about misinformation and the voices of women not being heard. Saujani said was very concerned and that a lot of her students were working on.

“I think the comment that was just made by the commissioner and seeing what happens with Twitter, with Elon Musk taking over Twitter to make sure that we continue to root out disinformation and that everybody has access to fair and just and reliable information, is critical.”

Although it hasn’t been quite 14 days since Elon Musk bought Twitter and took over, he has quickly been making several changes. Under his leadership, Twitter recently suspended verified accounts that were impersonating him but has also allowed his jet’s flight tracker to continue to be active on Twitter despite the threat to his own safety.

Your feedback is essential. If you have any comments or concerns or see a typo, you can email me at johnna@teslarati.com. You can also reach me on Twitter at @JohnnaCrider1.

Teslarati is now on TikTok. Follow us for interactive news & more. Teslarati is now on TikTok. Follow us for interactive news & more. You can also follow Teslarati on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

Girls Who Code founder has high hopes for Twitter under Elon Musk’s leadership