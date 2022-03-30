GM to expedite Hummer EV production as reservations increase to 65,000

By

General Motors (GM) is expediting Hummer EV production after receiving more than 65,000 reservations.

“Production’s actually slightly ahead of plan, and we’re putting things in place now to actually expedite that as well, so we can deliver these reservations quicker than we originally thought. We’re seeing momentum building,” Duncan Aldred, GMC’s Global Vice President, told CNBC.

He also stated that GM Hummer EV reservations had exceeded expectations. Once again, the demand for electric vehicles remains strong. Ford was in a similar situation with the Mustang Mach-E.

Aldred believes that about 95% of people are converting their Hummer EV reservations into orders, a much higher number than GM expected. Unfortunately, GMC’s Global VP estimates that the company will not be able to fulfill new Hummer EV pickup orders until 2024. Meanwhile, the Hummer EV SUV is expected to arrive in 2023.

“What we’re looking at now is how can we build the maximum amount and how can we deliver, fulfill these reservations as quickly as possible? We’re doing all the studies on that, and we’re confident we can go a lot quicker than we originally thought, but it still means a reservation now probably means delivering in ’24,” said Aldred.

GM has invested billions in transitioning from an internal combustion engine producer to an electric vehicle manufacturer. The legacy automaker plans to build most of its EVs at Michigan’s Orion and Factory Zero facilities. The Orion plan is excepted to produce up to 360,000 per year by 2025, while Factory Zero could make up to 270,000 units by mid-decade.

GM unveiled the Hummer EV SUV after the pickup version. Megan Hart, the assistant marketing manager for the Hummer EV, noted that newer reservations seemed evenly split between the SUV and pickup truck versions. In December 2021, GMC announced that Factory ZERO had already produced the first 2022 Hummer EV pickup trucks. The announcement kicked off customer deliveries.

The Teslarati team would appreciate hearing from you. If you have any tips, reach out to me at [email protected] or via Twitter @Writer_01001101.

GM to expedite Hummer EV production as reservations increase to 65,000