GMC Hummer EV makes its way to customers for first deliveries

After a long-anticipated wait, the GMC Hummer EV is finally making its way to customers for first deliveries, the automaker announced earlier today.

“The first 2022 GMC HUMMER EV Pickups have been produced at Factory ZERO, and customer deliveries will now begin,” GMC wrote in a press release. “The revolutionary GMC supertruck represents the first of many Ultium-based consumer vehicles to be produced as part of General Motors’ vision for an all-electric future.”

The $110,295 HUMMER EV is GM’s second EV in its current lineup, joining the Chevrolet Bolt EV. It is currently the only GM EV in production, as Bolt EV manufacturing lines have been halted until 2022 due to battery malfunctions. The Edition 1 design features up to 11,500 lb-ft of torque and an estimated 1,000 horsepower. It also includes these “signature” features:

4 Wheel Steer featuring CrabWalk – allows the rear wheels and front wheels to steer at the same angle at low speeds, enabling diagonal movement of the vehicle, for even greater maneuverability on challenging terrain.

Adaptive Air Suspension with Extract Mode – enables the suspension height to be raised approximately 6 inches (149 mm) to help the GMC HUMMER EV negotiate extreme off-road situations such as clearing boulders or fording water.

Watts to Freedom – a driver-selectable experience that unleashes the full acceleration capability of the EV propulsion system, including GM-estimated 0-60-mph performance in approximately 3 seconds.

Super Cruise – a driver-assistance feature offering hands-free driving on more than 200,000 miles (approximately 322,000 km) of enabled roads, and a new automatic lane changing feature, where the system can determine when a lane change is optimal and initiate the maneuver while following signaling protocols.

“We brought this truck to market with speed and agility and brought GM another step closer to an all-electric future,” GM President Mark Reuss said. “With our Ultium Platform as the foundation for a broad range of applications, the GMC HUMMER EV offers our customers the ultimate in capability and performance.”

The HUMMER EV is a part of GM’s massive plan for a transition to electrification. By 2025, the automaker plans to have 30 all-new EVs globally, two-thirds of which will be available in the North American market. GM looks at its Ultium Battery Platform as the key to this massive expansion, and the HUMMER EV is the first vehicle to outfit the architecture.

“This is the first chapter for Ultium – and for GM’s transition to a zero-emissions future,” Reuss added. “Both commercial and retail customers will benefit from the EV experience, from exhilarating acceleration to low cost of operation, versatility, and ability to customize after the sale. GM is ideally positioned to provide EVs for every customer in every segment, retail or commercial.”

The first build of the HUMMER EV with the VIN 001, was auctioned on March 27, 2021, at Barrett-Jackson at a hammer price of $2.5 million with proceeds benefitting the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, an organization established to honor the memory of Sept. 11 first responder Stephen Siller, GM said on its press release. To read more about the foundation, visit www.tunnel2towers.org.

