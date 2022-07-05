GMC Hummer EV Edition 1 sells for three times its MSRP at Las Vegas auction

By

A GMC Hummer EV Edition 1 has sold for $324,500 at the Barrett-Jackson’s Las Vegas Auction over the weekend. The original MSRP of the vehicle is about $110,000.

This GMC Hummer EV Edition 1 at Barrett-Jackson’s Las Vegas auction is not the first Hummer EV to sell for an extremely high price at an auction. An EV edition 1 sold for $286,000 in March at a Mecum auction, with a high bid of $260,000 for the vehicle.

At the Barrett-Jackson auction in 2021, the first production model of the Hummer EV Edition 1 also sold for $2.5 million, with all of the proceeds going to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation. Due to the GMC Hummer EV Edition 1’s popularity and scarcity, some GM dealerships have also been slapping on exorbitant markup costs, so it’s not unusual to see one go for a six-figure sum at an auction.

The 2022 GMC Hummer EV Edition 1 is a one-owner car, according to the lot listing. The massive electric truck has only 48 miles on the odometer, implying it hasn’t been driven much since it left GM’s Factory Zero plant in Michigan. The vehicle was painted in Interstellar White and it was fitted with Lunar Horizon interiors with bronze accents.

The new owner of the Hummer EV Edition 1 will get to enjoy the vehicle’s Extreme Off-Road Package with 18-inch wheels and 35-inch tires, Adaptive Air Suspension, GMC MultiPro tailgate, and 800-volt DC fast charging, and the most recent version of GM’s Super Cruise advanced driver-assist system.

The GMC Hummer EV Edition 1 comes equipped with a four-wheel steering system with CrabWalk mode, an adaptive air ride suspension system with Extract Mode, a Multi-Pro tailgate, and an infinity roof with detachable transparent sky panels.

