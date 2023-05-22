Chinese battery maker aims to mass produce 1,000-kilometer cell next year

By

Chinese battery maker Gotion High Tech unveiled its new L600 LMFP Astroinno battery today at its annual technology conference and claims it will be capable of 1,000 kilometers, or over 621 miles of range, and will be mass-produced next year.

1,000 kilometers of range is well above the norm by today’s standards, as many EV batteries are capable of roughly 300 miles of range on a single charge.

However, Gotion said its lithium-manganese-iron-phosphate, or LMFP battery, is already performing well above what cells today are capable of and are passing all necessary safety tests.

Gotion also said the potential life cycle of the battery cells is 4 million kilometers, or over 2.485 million miles, which is well beyond the lifespan of a car.

Gotion has been developing the cell for ten years in an attempt to make the batteries commercially viable. Its range is made possible by the new electrolyte additives and state-of-the-art technology that have previously plagued this type of battery from becoming a possibility.

However, LMFP materials, at least in the past, have been subject to low conductivity, low compaction density, and manganese dissolution at high temperatures. They were inefficient and did not perform well in EV applications, which is what companies like Gotion have been working to solve for the last decade.

While LFP (lithium iron phosphate) batteries have become more relevant in mass-market applications within the past few years, Dr. Cheng Qian, Executive President of the International Business Unit of Gotion, said the development of the LMFP cells piggybacks off the LFP movement (via The Independent).

“In recent years, lithium iron phosphate (LFP) technology has regained the recognition of the market with market share continuing to increase. Meanwhile, the energy density growth of mass-produced LFP batteries has encountered bottlenecks, and further improvement requires an upgrade of the chemical system, so [our system] was developed.”

Gotion also focused on efficiencies in weight and wiring. Weight of the cell has been lowered by nearly a third, while structural parts were decreased by 45 percent. Wiring was reduced from 303 meters to just 80.

Volkswagen currently has a supply deal with Gotion, but it is unclear whether the German automaker will be the first to utilize the new cells.

Don’t hesitate to contact us with tips! Email us at tips@teslarati.com, or you can email me directly at joey@teslarati.com.

Chinese battery maker aims to mass produce 1,000-kilometer cell next year