Mercedes-Benz VISION EQXX has considerably more range than any EV offered currently

By

German automaker Mercedes-Benz unveiled an electric car with 620 miles, or 1,000 kilometers, of range on Monday. The VISION EQXX has the potential to revolutionize electric vehicle road trips and overall adoption, offering considerably more range than any other EV on the market.

While the current projections for range are extending far past any electrified model currently offered by any company on the market, the figures were obtained by using internal digital simulations or real-life traffic conditions.

“The technology program behind the VISION EQXX will define and enable future Mercedes-Benz models and features,” Markus Schäfer, Member of the Board of Management of Daimler AG and Mercedes-Benz AG, Chief Technology Officer responsible for Development and Procurement, said. “As a halo car, the VISION EQXX firmly establishes Mercedes-Benz as the brand that pairs luxury with technology in the automotive world and beyond. And the way we developed it is as revolutionary as the vehicle itself. VISION EQXX has seen the best minds from our R&D centers work together with engineers from our Formula 1 and Formula E programs. They are proving that innovations from motorsport – where powertrains are already highly electrified – have immediate relevance for road car development. We are challenging current development processes with innovative spirit and outside-the-box thinking. This truly is the way forward.”

There is a lot to unpack in Mercedes’ lengthy press release, which features all of the fine points of the vehicle. However, the vehicle has lofty and somewhat groundbreaking expectations, even for a company that has as much story and tradition as Mercedes-Benz does. Executives have no issues looking at it as something that will undoubtedly be on the roads in the future. “All the elements that we see in this car will make it into series production,” Schäfer added.

Der VISION EQXX zeigt, wie sich Mercedes-Benz die Zukunft des Elektroautos vorstellt. Das Auto hat eine Reichweite von mehr als 1.000 Kilometern und einen Energieverbrauch von weniger als 10 kWh pro 100 Kilometer. Der VISION EQXX steht für neue Maßstäbe hinsichtlich Energieeffizienz und Reichweite im realen Straßenverkehr sowie für die revolutionäre Entwicklung von Elektroautos. // The VISION EQXX is how Mercedes-Benz imagines the future of electric cars. The car has a range of more than 1,000 kilometres with an outstanding energy consumption of less than 10 kWh per 100 kilometres. The VISION EQXX stands for major new advances: it sets new standards in terms of energy efficiency and range in real-life traffic, and revolutionises the development of electric cars. Der VISION EQXX zeigt, wie sich Mercedes-Benz die Zukunft des Elektroautos vorstellt. Das Auto hat eine Reichweite von mehr als 1.000 Kilometern und einen Energieverbrauch von weniger als 10 kWh pro 100 Kilometer. Der VISION EQXX steht für neue Maßstäbe hinsichtlich Energieeffizienz und Reichweite im realen Straßenverkehr sowie für die revolutionäre Entwicklung von Elektroautos. // The VISION EQXX is how Mercedes-Benz imagines the future of electric cars. The car has a range of more than 1,000 kilometres with an outstanding energy consumption of less than 10 kWh per 100 kilometres. The VISION EQXX stands for major new advances: it sets new standards in terms of energy efficiency and range in real-life traffic, and revolutionises the development of electric cars. Der VISION EQXX zeigt, wie sich Mercedes-Benz die Zukunft des Elektroautos vorstellt. Das Auto hat eine Reichweite von mehr als 1.000 Kilometern und einen Energieverbrauch von weniger als 10 kWh pro 100 Kilometer. Der VISION EQXX steht für neue Maßstäbe hinsichtlich Energieeffizienz und Reichweite im realen Straßenverkehr sowie für die revolutionäre Entwicklung von Elektroautos. // The VISION EQXX is how Mercedes-Benz imagines the future of electric cars. The car has a range of more than 1,000 kilometres with an outstanding energy consumption of less than 10 kWh per 100 kilometres. The VISION EQXX stands for major new advances: it sets new standards in terms of energy efficiency and range in real-life traffic, and revolutionises the development of electric cars. Der VISION EQXX zeigt, wie sich Mercedes-Benz die Zukunft des Elektroautos vorstellt. Das Auto hat eine Reichweite von mehr als 1.000 Kilometern und einen Energieverbrauch von weniger als 10 kWh pro 100 Kilometer. Der VISION EQXX steht für neue Maßstäbe hinsichtlich Energieeffizienz und Reichweite im realen Straßenverkehr sowie für die revolutionäre Entwicklung von Elektroautos. // The VISION EQXX is how Mercedes-Benz imagines the future of electric cars. The car has a range of more than 1,000 kilometres with an outstanding energy consumption of less than 10 kWh per 100 kilometres. The VISION EQXX stands for major new advances: it sets new standards in terms of energy efficiency and range in real-life traffic, and revolutionises the development of electric cars. Der VISION EQXX zeigt, wie sich Mercedes-Benz die Zukunft des Elektroautos vorstellt. Das Auto hat eine Reichweite von mehr als 1.000 Kilometern und einen Energieverbrauch von weniger als 10 kWh pro 100 Kilometer. Der VISION EQXX steht für neue Maßstäbe hinsichtlich Energieeffizienz und Reichweite im realen Straßenverkehr sowie für die revolutionäre Entwicklung von Elektroautos. // The VISION EQXX is how Mercedes-Benz imagines the future of electric cars. The car has a range of more than 1,000 kilometres with an outstanding energy consumption of less than 10 kWh per 100 kilometres. The VISION EQXX stands for major new advances: it sets new standards in terms of energy efficiency and range in real-life traffic, and revolutionises the development of electric cars. Der VISION EQXX zeigt, wie sich Mercedes-Benz die Zukunft des Elektroautos vorstellt. Das Auto hat eine Reichweite von mehr als 1.000 Kilometern und einen Energieverbrauch von weniger als 10 kWh pro 100 Kilometer. Der VISION EQXX steht für neue Maßstäbe hinsichtlich Energieeffizienz und Reichweite im realen Straßenverkehr sowie für die revolutionäre Entwicklung von Elektroautos. // The VISION EQXX is how Mercedes-Benz imagines the future of electric cars. The car has a range of more than 1,000 kilometres with an outstanding energy consumption of less than 10 kWh per 100 kilometres. The VISION EQXX stands for major new advances: it sets new standards in terms of energy efficiency and range in real-life traffic, and revolutionises the development of electric cars. Der VISION EQXX zeigt, wie sich Mercedes-Benz die Zukunft des Elektroautos vorstellt. Das Auto hat eine Reichweite von mehr als 1.000 Kilometern und einen Energieverbrauch von weniger als 10 kWh pro 100 Kilometer. Der VISION EQXX steht für neue Maßstäbe hinsichtlich Energieeffizienz und Reichweite im realen Straßenverkehr sowie für die revolutionäre Entwicklung von Elektroautos. // The VISION EQXX is how Mercedes-Benz imagines the future of electric cars. The car has a range of more than 1,000 kilometres with an outstanding energy consumption of less than 10 kWh per 100 kilometres. The VISION EQXX stands for major new advances: it sets new standards in terms of energy efficiency and range in real-life traffic, and revolutionises the development of electric cars. Der VISION EQXX zeigt, wie sich Mercedes-Benz die Zukunft des Elektroautos vorstellt. Das Auto hat eine Reichweite von mehr als 1.000 Kilometern und einen Energieverbrauch von weniger als 10 kWh pro 100 Kilometer. Der VISION EQXX steht für neue Maßstäbe hinsichtlich Energieeffizienz und Reichweite im realen Straßenverkehr sowie für die revolutionäre Entwicklung von Elektroautos. // The VISION EQXX is how Mercedes-Benz imagines the future of electric cars. The car has a range of more than 1,000 kilometres with an outstanding energy consumption of less than 10 kWh per 100 kilometres. The VISION EQXX stands for major new advances: it sets new standards in terms of energy efficiency and range in real-life traffic, and revolutionises the development of electric cars. Der VISION EQXX zeigt, wie sich Mercedes-Benz die Zukunft des Elektroautos vorstellt. Das Auto hat eine Reichweite von mehr als 1.000 Kilometern und einen Energieverbrauch von weniger als 10 kWh pro 100 Kilometer. Der VISION EQXX steht für neue Maßstäbe hinsichtlich Energieeffizienz und Reichweite im realen Straßenverkehr sowie für die revolutionäre Entwicklung von Elektroautos. // The VISION EQXX is how Mercedes-Benz imagines the future of electric cars. The car has a range of more than 1,000 kilometres with an outstanding energy consumption of less than 10 kWh per 100 kilometres. The VISION EQXX stands for major new advances: it sets new standards in terms of energy efficiency and range in real-life traffic, and revolutionises the development of electric cars. Der VISION EQXX zeigt, wie sich Mercedes-Benz die Zukunft des Elektroautos vorstellt. Das Auto hat eine Reichweite von mehr als 1.000 Kilometern und einen Energieverbrauch von weniger als 10 kWh pro 100 Kilometer. Der VISION EQXX steht für neue Maßstäbe hinsichtlich Energieeffizienz und Reichweite im realen Straßenverkehr sowie für die revolutionäre Entwicklung von Elektroautos. // The VISION EQXX is how Mercedes-Benz imagines the future of electric cars. The car has a range of more than 1,000 kilometres with an outstanding energy consumption of less than 10 kWh per 100 kilometres. The VISION EQXX stands for major new advances: it sets new standards in terms of energy efficiency and range in real-life traffic, and revolutionises the development of electric cars. Der VISION EQXX zeigt, wie sich Mercedes-Benz die Zukunft des Elektroautos vorstellt. Das Auto hat eine Reichweite von mehr als 1.000 Kilometern und einen Energieverbrauch von weniger als 10 kWh pro 100 Kilometer. Der VISION EQXX steht für neue Maßstäbe hinsichtlich Energieeffizienz und Reichweite im realen Straßenverkehr sowie für die revolutionäre Entwicklung von Elektroautos. // The VISION EQXX is how Mercedes-Benz imagines the future of electric cars. The car has a range of more than 1,000 kilometres with an outstanding energy consumption of less than 10 kWh per 100 kilometres. The VISION EQXX stands for major new advances: it sets new standards in terms of energy efficiency and range in real-life traffic, and revolutionises the development of electric cars. Der VISION EQXX zeigt, wie sich Mercedes-Benz die Zukunft des Elektroautos vorstellt. Das Auto hat eine Reichweite von mehr als 1.000 Kilometern und einen Energieverbrauch von weniger als 10 kWh pro 100 Kilometer. Der VISION EQXX steht für neue Maßstäbe hinsichtlich Energieeffizienz und Reichweite im realen Straßenverkehr sowie für die revolutionäre Entwicklung von Elektroautos. // The VISION EQXX is how Mercedes-Benz imagines the future of electric cars. The car has a range of more than 1,000 kilometres with an outstanding energy consumption of less than 10 kWh per 100 kilometres. The VISION EQXX stands for major new advances: it sets new standards in terms of energy efficiency and range in real-life traffic, and revolutionises the development of electric cars. Der VISION EQXX zeigt, wie sich Mercedes-Benz die Zukunft des Elektroautos vorstellt. Das Auto hat eine Reichweite von mehr als 1.000 Kilometern und einen Energieverbrauch von weniger als 10 kWh pro 100 Kilometer. Der VISION EQXX steht für neue Maßstäbe hinsichtlich Energieeffizienz und Reichweite im realen Straßenverkehr sowie für die revolutionäre Entwicklung von Elektroautos. // The VISION EQXX is how Mercedes-Benz imagines the future of electric cars. The car has a range of more than 1,000 kilometres with an outstanding energy consumption of less than 10 kWh per 100 kilometres. The VISION EQXX stands for major new advances: it sets new standards in terms of energy efficiency and range in real-life traffic, and revolutionises the development of electric cars. Der VISION EQXX zeigt, wie sich Mercedes-Benz die Zukunft des Elektroautos vorstellt. Das Auto hat eine Reichweite von mehr als 1.000 Kilometern und einen Energieverbrauch von weniger als 10 kWh pro 100 Kilometer. Der VISION EQXX steht für neue Maßstäbe hinsichtlich Energieeffizienz und Reichweite im realen Straßenverkehr sowie für die revolutionäre Entwicklung von Elektroautos. // The VISION EQXX is how Mercedes-Benz imagines the future of electric cars. The car has a range of more than 1,000 kilometres with an outstanding energy consumption of less than 10 kWh per 100 kilometres. The VISION EQXX stands for major new advances: it sets new standards in terms of energy efficiency and range in real-life traffic, and revolutionises the development of electric cars. Der VISION EQXX zeigt, wie sich Mercedes-Benz die Zukunft des Elektroautos vorstellt. Das Auto hat eine Reichweite von mehr als 1.000 Kilometern und einen Energieverbrauch von weniger als 10 kWh pro 100 Kilometer. Der VISION EQXX steht für neue Maßstäbe hinsichtlich Energieeffizienz und Reichweite im realen Straßenverkehr sowie für die revolutionäre Entwicklung von Elektroautos. // The VISION EQXX is how Mercedes-Benz imagines the future of electric cars. The car has a range of more than 1,000 kilometres with an outstanding energy consumption of less than 10 kWh per 100 kilometres. The VISION EQXX stands for major new advances: it sets new standards in terms of energy efficiency and range in real-life traffic, and revolutionises the development of electric cars. Der VISION EQXX zeigt, wie sich Mercedes-Benz die Zukunft des Elektroautos vorstellt. Das Auto hat eine Reichweite von mehr als 1.000 Kilometern und einen Energieverbrauch von weniger als 10 kWh pro 100 Kilometer. Der VISION EQXX steht für neue Maßstäbe hinsichtlich Energieeffizienz und Reichweite im realen Straßenverkehr sowie für die revolutionäre Entwicklung von Elektroautos. // The VISION EQXX is how Mercedes-Benz imagines the future of electric cars. The car has a range of more than 1,000 kilometres with an outstanding energy consumption of less than 10 kWh per 100 kilometres. The VISION EQXX stands for major new advances: it sets new standards in terms of energy efficiency and range in real-life traffic, and revolutionises the development of electric cars. VISION EQXX Außenspiegel // VISION EQXX exterior mirror UI/UX im VISION EQXX: Das Benutzererlebnis im VISION EQXX katapultiert uns in eine intelligente, softwaregesteuerte Zukunft. Mit einem beeindruckenden Design und intuitiv bedienbar erstreckt sich das erste komplett nahtlose Display in einem Mercedes-Benz über 47,5 Zoll von einer A-Säule zur anderen. // UI/UX in the VISION EQXX: The user interface and user experience inside the VISION EQXX catapults us into a highly responsive, intelligent and software-driven future. Stunning to look at, intuitive to work with and in tune with the human mind, the first ever completely seamless display in a Mercedes-Benz spans 47.5 inches from one A-pillar to the other. UI/UX im VISION EQXX: Das Benutzererlebnis im VISION EQXX katapultiert uns in eine intelligente, softwaregesteuerte Zukunft. Mit einem beeindruckenden Design und intuitiv bedienbar erstreckt sich das erste komplett nahtlose Display in einem Mercedes-Benz über 47,5 Zoll von einer A-Säule zur anderen. // UI/UX in the VISION EQXX: The user interface and user experience inside the VISION EQXX catapults us into a highly responsive, intelligent and software-driven future. Stunning to look at, intuitive to work with and in tune with the human mind, the first ever completely seamless display in a Mercedes-Benz spans 47.5 inches from one A-pillar to the other. UI/UX im VISION EQXX: Das Benutzererlebnis im VISION EQXX katapultiert uns in eine intelligente, softwaregesteuerte Zukunft. Mit einem beeindruckenden Design und intuitiv bedienbar erstreckt sich das erste komplett nahtlose Display in einem Mercedes-Benz über 47,5 Zoll von einer A-Säule zur anderen. // UI/UX in the VISION EQXX: The user interface and user experience inside the VISION EQXX catapults us into a highly responsive, intelligent and software-driven future. Stunning to look at, intuitive to work with and in tune with the human mind, the first ever completely seamless display in a Mercedes-Benz spans 47.5 inches from one A-pillar to the other. UI/UX im VISION EQXX: Das Benutzererlebnis im VISION EQXX katapultiert uns in eine intelligente, softwaregesteuerte Zukunft. Mit einem beeindruckenden Design und intuitiv bedienbar erstreckt sich das erste komplett nahtlose Display in einem Mercedes-Benz über 47,5 Zoll von einer A-Säule zur anderen. // UI/UX in the VISION EQXX: The user interface and user experience inside the VISION EQXX catapults us into a highly responsive, intelligent and software-driven future. Stunning to look at, intuitive to work with and in tune with the human mind, the first ever completely seamless display in a Mercedes-Benz spans 47.5 inches from one A-pillar to the other. VISION EQXX Interieur // VISION EQXX interior UI/UX im VISION EQXX: Das Benutzererlebnis im VISION EQXX katapultiert uns in eine intelligente, softwaregesteuerte Zukunft. Mit einem beeindruckenden Design und intuitiv bedienbar erstreckt sich das erste komplett nahtlose Display in einem Mercedes-Benz über 47,5 Zoll von einer A-Säule zur anderen. // UI/UX in the VISION EQXX: The user interface and user experience inside the VISION EQXX catapults us into a highly responsive, intelligent and software-driven future. Stunning to look at, intuitive to work with and in tune with the human mind, the first ever completely seamless display in a Mercedes-Benz spans 47.5 inches from one A-pillar to the other. Das Batteriepaket des VISION EQXX speichert annähernd 100 kWh Energie bei 50 Prozent weniger Volumen und 30 Prozent weniger Gewicht als das in dieser Hinsicht weltbeste Batteriepaket des EQS. // The battery pack in the VISION EQXX holds almost 100 kWh of energy, yet has 50% less volume and is 30% lighter than the already benchmark pack in EQS. Wegweisender Antriebsstrang für das Elektrozeitalter: Das radikal neue, von Mercedes-Benz entwickelte Antriebskonzept erreicht einen Benchmark-Wirkungsgrad von 95 Prozent von der Batterie bis zu den Rädern. // Pioneering drivetrain for the electric era: Radical new Mercedes-Benz electric drive system achieves benchmark efficiency of 95% from battery to wheels BIONEQXXTM Gussteil – optimale Funktionalität auf kleinstem Raum: Das im Aluminium-Gussverfahren hergestellte BIONEQXX Element ist das derzeit größte Leichtmetall-Strukturbauteil bei Mercedes-Benz und bildet die Hauptkomponente im Heck des VISION EQXX – den Heckboden. // BIONEQXXTM casting: Currently the largest aluminium structural casting at Mercedes-Benz, BIONEQXX is the major structural component at the rear end of the VISION EQXX – the rear floor. BIONICAST ist ein eingetragenes Markenzeichen von Mercedes-Benz für Gussteile, die nach natürliche, bionischen Prinzipien konstruiert sind. Beispielsweise sind die Träger der Scheibenwischer des VISION EQXX nach bionischen Prinzipien gestaltet. // BIONICAST is a Mercedes-Benz registered trademark applied to structural castings engineered according to the principles of nature. For example, the bracket carrying the windscreen wipers of the VISION EQXX is designed using principles of bionic engineering. Der Leichtbaugedanke wurde beim VISION EQXX konsequent umgesetzt. Neue glasfaserverstärkte Kunststofffedern, die in Zusammenarbeit mit Rheinmetall Automotive entwickelt wurden, sorgen für eine Gewichtseinsparung im Vergleich zu herkömmlichen Schraubenfedern. // Lightweight design thinking was applied throughout the VISION EQXX. Meanwhile, new advanced glass-fibre-reinforced plastic springs developed in partnership with Rheinmetall Automotive remove further weight compared with conventional coil springs. Von Pilzen bis hin zu veganer Seide – nachhaltige Werkstoffe im VISION EQXX Interieur: Beispielsweise sind die Türgriffe im VISION EQXX aus Biosteel-Faser gefertigt. Dabei handelt es sich um ein hochfestes, biotechnologisch erzeugtes und als vegan zertifiziertes seidenähnliches Gewebe. // From mushrooms to vegan silk, nature’s influence continues in the VISION EQXX interior. For instance, the door pulls in the VISION EQXX are made from Biosteel fibre. This is a high-strength, biotechnology-based and certified-vegan silk-like fabric. Das Batteriepaket des VISION EQXX speichert annähernd 100 kWh Energie bei 50 Prozent weniger Volumen und 30 Prozent weniger Gewicht als das in dieser Hinsicht weltbeste Batteriepaket des EQS. // The battery pack in the VISION EQXX holds almost 100 kWh of energy, yet has 50% less volume and is 30% lighter than the already benchmark pack in EQS. Im Innenraum des VISION EQXX kommt UBQ-Material zum Einsatz, ein nachhaltiger Kunststoffersatz, der aus Haushaltsabfällen hergestellt wird. // The interior oft he VISION EQXX features UBQ material, a sustainable plastic substitute made from household and municipal landfill waste. Der VISION EQXX verdankt seinen herausragenden cW-Wert von 0,17 der strömungsförmigen Grundform, der innovativen, aerodynamisch neutralen Kühlplatte im Unterboden und der aufwändigen Integration von passiven und aktiven Aero-Elementen in die Karosserie. // The VISION EQXX owes its outstanding drag coefficient of 0.17 to its streamlined basic shape, the innovative, aerodynamically neutral cooling plate in the underbody and the elaborate integration of passive and active aero elements in the body. Der VISION EQXX verdankt seinen herausragenden cW-Wert von 0,17 der strömungsförmigen Grundform, der innovativen, aerodynamisch neutralen Kühlplatte im Unterboden und der aufwändigen Integration von passiven und aktiven Aero-Elementen in die Karosserie. // The VISION EQXX owes its outstanding drag coefficient of 0.17 to its streamlined basic shape, the innovative, aerodynamically neutral cooling plate in the underbody and the elaborate integration of passive and active aero elements in the body. Der VISION EQXX verdankt seinen herausragenden cW-Wert von 0,17 der strömungsförmigen Grundform, der innovativen, aerodynamisch neutralen Kühlplatte im Unterboden und der aufwändigen Integration von passiven und aktiven Aero-Elementen in die Karosserie. // The VISION EQXX owes its outstanding drag coefficient of 0.17 to its streamlined basic shape, the innovative, aerodynamically neutral cooling plate in the underbody and the elaborate integration of passive and active aero elements in the body. Mercedes-Benz VISION EQXX, Exterieur // Mercedes-Benz VISION EQXX, exterior Mercedes-Benz VISION EQXX, Exterieur // Mercedes-Benz VISION EQXX, exterior Mercedes-Benz VISION EQXX, Exterieur // Mercedes-Benz VISION EQXX, exterior Der VISION EQXX zeigt, wie sich Mercedes-Benz die Zukunft des Elektroautos vorstellt. Das Auto hat eine Reichweite von mehr als 1.000 Kilometern und einen Energieverbrauch von weniger als 10 kWh pro 100 Kilometer. Der VISION EQXX steht für neue Maßstäbe hinsichtlich Energieeffizienz und Reichweite im realen Straßenverkehr sowie für die revolutionäre Entwicklung von Elektroautos. // The VISION EQXX is how Mercedes-Benz imagines the future of electric cars. The car has a range of more than 1,000 kilometres with an outstanding energy consumption of less than 10 kWh per 100 kilometres. The VISION EQXX stands for major new advances: it sets new standards in terms of energy efficiency and range in real-life traffic, and revolutionises the development of electric cars. Mercedes-Benz VISION EQXX, Interieur // Mercedes-Benz VISION EQXX, interior Mercedes-Benz VISION EQXX, Interieur // Mercedes-Benz VISION EQXX, interior Das UI/UX im VISION EQXX bietet ein neues Maß an digitalem Luxus. Es liefert den Insassen die Informationen, die sie brauchen. Und zwar genau dann, wenn sie sie brauchen – nicht mehr und nicht weniger. // The UI/UX in the VISION EQXX offers a new level of digital luxury, providing the occupants with the information they need when they need it – no more no less.

Among the most interesting features, apart from the massive range estimation and other efficiency ratings that will put it among the “who’s who” of the EV industry, is Mercedes’ plan to utilize solar cells to supplement additional needs. The car will draw additional energy from 117 solar cells installed on the roof. Developed alongside the Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems ISE — the largest solar energy research institute in Europe — the solar cells will reduce the energy drain on the high-voltage system. Under ideal conditions, Mercedes-Benz says, an additional 15 miles, or 25 km, will be generated from the solar cells.

Mercedes is coming off of a huge announcement last month where it unveiled it had officially received approval for the first SAE Level 3 autonomous driving system with DRIVE PILOT. The system, which will act as a “traffic jam chauffer,” according to SAE guidelines, is the first conditionally automated driving system to meet the requirements of Global Automotive Regulation No. 157, which concerns the approval of vehicles with regards to Automated Lane-Keeping Systems.

I’d love to hear from you! If you have any comments, concerns, or questions, please email me at [email protected]. You can also reach me on Twitter @KlenderJoey, or if you have news tips, you can email us at [email protected].

Mercedes-Benz VISION EQXX has considerably more range than any EV offered currently