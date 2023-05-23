Tesla 8-K filing reveals JB Straubel received 84% positive vote for Board of Directors appointment

By

One of the most interesting investor proposals that shareholders voted on during the 2023 Cyber Roundup was the addition of Tesla co-founder and former Chief Technology Officer JB Straubel to the electric vehicle maker’s Board of Directors. A Form 8-K from Tesla now reveals that Straubel’s appointment to Tesla’s board received a significant amount of support from shareholders.

As can be seen in the Form 8-K, Straubel’s appointment to the Tesla Board was part of Proposal 1. Together with Straubel, CEO Elon Musk and Board Chair Robyn Denholm’s place on the board were also up for a vote. All three were approved by the company’s stockholders.

JB Straubel received a total of 1,629,080,812 votes in favor of his appointment to the Tesla Board of Directors, which is significantly higher than the 261,498,153 votes that were against his appointment. That’s about 84% of the shares voted. These results are quite interesting considering that proxy advisory firm Glass Lewis had recommended that Tesla shareholders vote against the former CTO’s nomination.

When it published its advisory, Glass Lewis noted that it had concerns about Straubel’s independence considering his role as co-founder and former CTO of Tesla. The proxy advisory firm also took issue with the fact that Straubel’s departure from his post as Tesla’s CTO only happened a few years ago.

“The unwinding of conflicting relationships between former management and board members is more likely to be complete and final after five years. As such, we do not believe that shareholders should consider this director to be independent at this time,” Glass Lewis noted.

Similar to Straubel, Elon Musk and Robyn Denholm received enough votes from shareholders for them to remain as members of Tesla’s Board of Directors. The votes on Elon Musk’s appointment were particularly impressive, with the CEO receiving 1,804,966,970 votes in favor and only 86,064,052 votes against his appointment. That’s about 95% of the shares voted. Robyn Denholm, on the other hand, received 1,399,563,540 votes supporting her position and 482,406,961 votes opposing her post as a member of Tesla’s Board of Directors.

