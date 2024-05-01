Henrik Fisker is selling his Hollywood home for $35 million

By

Fisker Inc. CEO Henrik Fisker has put his ultra-modern Los Angeles home on the market for $35 million. Such an amount is larger than the current market cap of Fisker Inc., which is currently valued at $24.97 million at $0.05 per share.

Fisker’s home is extremely impressive. Located in the Hollywood Hills, the 11,800-square-foot house features six bedrooms, eight bathrooms, an indoor spa, a sauna, a fitness center, and an infinity pool, among other amenities. It even has a 20-foot, three-car garage that can accommodate six vehicles thanks to a hydraulic lift system.

“Perched to capture one of the Hollywood Hills’ most breathtaking panoramic views, this sophisticated and elegant compound epitomizes luxury living at its finest. Encompassing an expansive 11,800 sq. ft. of living space and surrounded by explosive views spanning from Downtown Los Angeles to the Pacific Ocean, the estate boasts six bedrooms, eight bathrooms and every world-class amenity desirable,” the real-estate listing for Fisker’s house read.

As noted in an Automotive News report, the value of the home has increased in recent years. Henrik Fisker and his wife, Geeta Gupta-Fisker, bought the property in 2021 for $21.8 million. The home is also available for rent for a whopping $125,000 per month.

It remains to be seen why Fisker has put his home up for sale, though Fisker Inc. is in dire straits. Earlier this month, the electric vehicle maker noted that it may have to file for bankruptcy soon if it does not receive debt relief. Henrik Fisker seems to still be trying to keep his company afloat, however, with recent reports suggesting that he met with executives at several veteran automakers to negotiate a potential buyout.

Fisker Inc. has only released one vehicle to consumers, the Fisker Ocean, an all-electric crossover SUV that seemed to have the potential to rival behemoths like the Tesla Model Y. The vehicle was praised for its attractive design and competitive price, but reviews were quite negative, with prominent YouTube tech reviewer Marques Brownlee even noting that the Fisker Ocean was the worst car he has ever reviewed at the time.

Watch a video walkthrough of Henrik Fisker’s home below.

