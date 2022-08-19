Hyundai Ioniq 5 named EV of the Year by Car and Driver

By

Car and Driver announced that the Hyundai Ioniq 5 is their EV of the year.

In a video presented by Carlos Lago of Car and Driver, the publication announced that the Hyundai Ioniq 5 is their new EV of the year. The video praised the vehicle’s design language that reinvigorated the brand’s overall design, its ample and functional cabin space, and its overall performance in range, charging, and driving dynamics.

Car and Driver’s test consisted of 20 EVs:

Credit: Car and Driver

Car and Driver tested the vehicles on various factors, including measuring charging speed, the range at highway speed, cargo space, performance metrics, and some subjective analysis. Their testing culminated in the study of what they call “4 key attributes.”

Mission fulfillment How does the vehicle advance technology in the segment? How enjoyable is the vehicle to drive? Value for its price

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 was praised for its excellent mission fulfillment by offering a lavish interior space with plenty of room and cargo space, its advancement of battery tech, range, and charging, as well as its overall driving enjoyment in the AWD model they were testing. Finally, the $39,950 starting price made the vehicle quite enticing. From these factors, Hyundai took home the title of EV of the Year.

Reading the analysis of the Tesla Model S Plaid on Car and Driver’s website, they had a couple of criticisms that meant the vehicle didn’t claim the top spot. Foremost, the interior user interface was criticized for the lack of physical controls (drive selector, windshield wiper controls, and turn signals specifically). The ever-divisive yoke also drew the ire of the publication. Finally, in terms of performance, while they sincerely enjoyed the straight line 0-60 performance, the breaking and handling ability of the vehicle was a detractor to the experience, leading the publication to say that the car was a “battery-electric twist to the classic muscle-car formula.”

While some Tesla fans might see this report as bad news for the foremost EV brand, this couldn’t be further from the truth. The ever-expanding market of EVs has grown in competition to a point where there is no longer a stand-out winner from one brand every year. The testing included entries from 15 different brands. While there were undoubtedly some vehicles that were not destined to win the competition, there are many great offerings from many brands. Hopefully, this continued level of competition will mean even better products for consumers to enjoy in the future and will lead to an ever faster-growing demand for EVs!

What do you think of the article? Do you have any comments, questions, or concerns? Shoot me an email at william@teslarati.com. You can also reach me on Twitter @WilliamWritin. If you have news tips, email us at tips@teslarati.com!

Hyundai Ioniq 5 named EV of the Year by Car and Driver