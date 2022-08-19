Tesla Semi order page removes reservation option & lists tri-motor variant

By

Tesla recently updated the order page of the Semi. It seems like Tesla has temporarily removed the reservation option on the page. Plus, the company no longer lists a quad-motor variant but mentions a tri-motor Semi instead.

Before Tesla updated the Semi’s order page, Elon Musk reiterated that the 500-mile range variant of the Semi would be shipping out this year. Tesla echoed Musk’s words recently in an Instagram post on its official account. The company released new footage of the Semi charging at a Megacharger.

EV Tax Credits for the Tesla Semi

President Joe Biden recently signed the Inflation Reduction Act, which introduces a new system of EV tax credits. The Tesla Semi could benefit from the new law, which is slated to take effect in December 2022.

Before Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, commercial vehicles weighing over 14,000 pounds were expected to be eligible for a $40,000 tax credit or an incentive worth 30% of the vehicle’s cost, whichever is less. The Tesla Semi will likely qualify for the incentive.

Tesla may have stopped taking Semi orders in preparation for the Inflation Reduction Act.

Tesla Semi Price Increase

Some people speculate that Tesla will increase the price of the Semi. However, with the tri-motor variant coming out, it may be the opposite.

Either way, it is likely that Tesla will change the price of the Semi with the Inflation Reduction Act slated to take effect by the end of the year. Tesla is likely trying to figure out a reasonable price point for the Semi as it gets closer to starting deliveries. The company seems to be doing the same with the Cybertruck’s price as it nears production.

Read the Inflation Reduction Act below!

Inflation Reduction Act 2022 by Maria Merano on Scribd

