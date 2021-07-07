Ford Mustang Mach-E wins Car and Driver’s 2021 “EV of the Year” award

By

The Ford Mustang Mach-E has been hailed by motoring publication Car and Driver as its 2021 EV of the Year. The award was bestowed on the all-electric crossover due to its capability to offer the right balance of performance and range and its set of tech-focused features that are as advanced as they are familiar.

The publication noted that the Mustang Mach-E could very well be the vehicle that converts people from electric vehicle skeptics to electric car evangelists. This is partly due to its crossover form, which Americans love, as well as a price that is reasonable and competitive enough. Car and Driver also pointed to Electrify America as one of the Mach-E’s strengths, as the rapid charging network could make long trips in the vehicle “not just possible but tolerable.”

The Ford Mustang Mach-E earned heavy praise due to its fun factor, which the publication mentioned was a “sweet balance between practical and visceral.” The Mach-E may not be as quick off the line as the Tesla Model Y, but it is quick enough. Some praise was also given to Ford’s auto engineers whose synthetic sound for the Mach-E was the “closest of any automaker to figuring out what an EV should sound like.”

And while several of the Mach-E’s interior elements were evidently drawn from Tesla’s vehicles, such as its minimalist interior and its large infotainment system, Car and Driver noted that Ford managed to make the vehicle’s cabin seem fresh without “resorting to gimmicks or trying to pass off cost-cutting meas­ures as innovation the way Tesla does.” The Mach-E does not require a learning curve, from its gear stalks to the buttons on its infotainment system, and that’s a really good thing.

Ultimately, it was the Mach-E’s fun and desirability factor that truly secured the deal for the vehicle to win the publication’s 2021 EV of the Year award. “At long last, an automaker has given us an EV that competes head to head with Tesla on design, performance, price, and range, and it neither looks nor feels like it was built in a tent,” Car and Driver noted.

The Ford Mustang Mach-E’s 2021 EV of the Year award is a notable achievement for the veteran automaker, especially considering the competition that the all-electric crossover had to face. Other contenders for the award included the Tesla Model 3 Performance, Polestar 2, Tesla Model Y Performance, Kia Niro EV, Nissan Leaf, Volkswagen ID.4, Volvo XC40 Recharge, Porsche Taycan 4S, and the “Raven” Tesla Model S Long Range.

