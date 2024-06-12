By

Hyundai Motor recently teased its upcoming all-electric A segment sub-compact car, the INSTER. The company released the first teaser images of the Hyundai INSTER EV.

According to the South Korean company, the Hyundai INSTER EV will make its global debut at the Busan International Mobility Show later this month. The all-electric sub-compact car is expected to have a maximum range of 355 km on a single charge, based on Europe’s WLTP standard.

Hyundai Motor’s teaser images reveal little about the electric INSTER. The pictures show the new Hyundai EV’s overall silhouette. They also provide a glimpse into its LED daytime running lights and its pixel-graphic turn signals and tail lamps.

The new sub-compact EV’s name comes from “intimate” and “innovative.” Hyundai hints that the INSTER EV’s design is inspired by the gas-powered CASPER vehicle. The Hyundai CASPER launched in 2021 and was exclusive to South Korea. Hyundai believes the INSTER subcompact EV will set a new standard for driving range, technology, and safety features.

Hyundai Motor’s parent company is Hyundai Motor Group, home to other popular brands like Kia and Genesis. The Hyundai and Kia brands combined are second to Tesla in US EV sales, attributed to its well-designed electric vehicles.

If you have any tips, contact me at maria@teslarati.com or via X @Writer_01001101.

Hyundai Motor teases upcoming all-electric sub-compact car INSTER