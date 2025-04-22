Hyundai Motor Group and Posco Holdings have signed a memorandum of understanding to collaborate on a U.S. steel plant in Louisiana, leveraging a three-month suspension on President Trump’s tariffs. The partnership strengthens Hyundai’s U.S. manufacturing strategy, which includes investing billions into the country to increase production.

Posco will take an equity stake in the Louisiana steel factory, which is set to begin production in 2029 with an annual capacity of 2.7 million tonnes, per a Hyundai Steel regulatory filing. The $5.8 billion project, part of Hyundai’s broader $21 billion U.S. investment unveiled last month with President Donald Trump, may see Posco sell some of the plant’s steel output. The initiative aligns with Hyundai’s efforts to localize production and mitigate tariff impacts.

President Trump imposed 25% tariffs on South Korea this month but paused the levies for three months later. In response to the impending Trump tariffs, Hyundai’s U.S. COO Claudia Marquez launched the Hyundai Assurance Program during the 2025 New York International Auto Show.

“When it comes to the customers, which again is tough and even for us just for planning purposes, what we wanted to make sure is that we have a plan, so we launched our Hyundai Assurance Program, which is confirming and assuring to customers that [prices] are not going to go up, at least this next couple of months,” Marquez said, emphasizing price stability.

Advertisement

Hyundai Motor Group has boosted production in the United States since President Donald Trump was reelected. The South Korean automaker wants to limit the impact of Trump’s tariffs through its plants in the United States, namely the factories in Georgia and Alabama.

“Hyundai Motor and its partners are investing $12.6 billion (18.4 trillion won) in an assembly plant and two battery joint ventures, enabling additional production capacity. The decision to make this investment was made during the first Trump administration,” said Hyundai’s President and CEO Jose Muñoz.

The Posco partnership enhances Hyundai’s supply chain resilience, which is critical as Trump’s tariffs loom. By 2029, the Louisiana plant could reduce reliance on imported steel, aligning with Trump’s domestic production goals. Hyundai’s strategic investments and Assurance Program position it to navigate trade uncertainties while reinforcing its presence in the U.S. market.