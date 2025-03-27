Hyundai’s $7.6 billion Georgia plant dodged U.S. President Donald Trump’s recently announced tariffs on imported vehicles and auto parts.

The South Korean automaker’s Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America (HMGMA) in Georgia celebrated its opening recently by announcing plans to expand the factory. Hyundai aims to boost production by two-thirds, increasing HMGMA’s capacity from 300,000 to 500,000 vehicles annually.

“This plant couldn’t come at a better time than now. Because definitely all the cars that we would produce here are going to be exempted from any tariffs,” said Hyundai Motor Company CEO Jose Munoz.

President Donald Trump recently announced 25% tariffs on auto imports at the White House. President Trump praised the HMGMA plan in Georgia, commenting it was a “clear demonstration that tariffs very strongly work.”

According to the Associated Press, the Georgia expansion ties into $21 billion in U.S. investments. It includes a $5.8 billion steel mill in Louisiana, which will supply parts for Georgia and Alabama plants.

Hyundai aims to employ 8,500 workers at the Bryan County site. Battery partners are estimated to add 3,500 more jobs. The car company does not have worker estimates for HMGMA’s expansion plans.

Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chairman Euisun Chung said the legacy automaker came to Georgia “to stay, to invest and to grow.”

“Standing here today, I can say I have never been more confident about building the future of mobility with America, in America,” Chung said.

Hyundai started EV production in Georgia six months ago. As of this writing, over 1,200 workers run the massive plant. Hyundai’s Georgia factory builds two electric SUVs now. The IONIQ 5 is already in production. Hyundai will start producing the IONIQ 9 this spring. Hyundai plans to produce hybrids, too. Munoz predicted hybrids would eventually make up one-third of production.