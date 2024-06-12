By

Tesla China’s Vice President Grace Tao urged TSLA investors to pass Elon Musk’s pay package in the upcoming 2024 Annual Shareholders Meeting.

The Tesla China VP posted about Elon Musk’s $56 billion pay package on Weibo. Tesla shareholders will vote on Musk’s 2018 package again, and many have argued their reasons for rejecting or passing the proposal.

NEWS: Tesla China Vice President said the following, urging her to support @elonmusk and for investors to vote.



✅Tao Lin: After joining the company for 10 years, I have experienced many important moments personally.



Based on her Weibo post about Musk’s pay package vote, Grace Tao agrees with Tesla Board Chair Robyn Denholm.

“After joining the company for 10 years, I have experienced many important moments personally. It is hard to imagine that we would have been able to achieve these goals without Elon’s wisdom, courage, and determination.

“Tesla has many big plans going forward, and I believe Elon’s leadership will be critical for us to achieve those goals. We look forward to your vote,” Tao said on Weibo.

Former Ford CEO Mark Fields predicts Tesla shareholders will vote to pass Elon Musk’s $56 billion pay package. He discussed the potential issues if TSLA investors voted against Musk’s 2018 pay package, including the Tesla CEO’s departure from the company.

