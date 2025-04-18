Hyundai is protecting buyers from U.S. President Trump’s auto tariffs through its new Assurance Program.

The South Korean automaker’s U.S. COO Claudia Marquez launched the Assurance Program at the 2025 New York International Auto Show. The initiative addresses the impact of President Trump’s 25% tariffs on the auto sector, a dominant topic at the event.

Marquez emphasized Hyundai’s commitment to price stability during his announcement. The Assurance Program absorbs tariff-related costs, leveraging Hyundai’s robust U.S. production to mitigate impacts.

“When it comes to the customers, which again is tough and even for us just for planning purposes, what we wanted to make sure is that we have a plan, so we launched our Hyundai Assurance Program, which is confirming and assuring to customers that [prices] are not going to go up, at least this next couple of months,” she told Yahoo Finance.

Hyundai of America produces 40% of its vehicles in the U.S. through its Alabama factory and the newly opened Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America (HMGMA) in Savannah, Georgia. The Georgia plant began Ioniq 5 production in October 2024 and plans to start Ioniq 9 output by Q1 2025.

“We have a strong representation in the US. We have a factory in Alabama, and just recently, two weeks ago, we opened our new Metaplant in Savannah, Georgia, where we produce our EVs Ioniq 5 and Ioniq 9,” Marquez said.

As President and CEO Jose Muñoz noted, Hyundai’s localization strategy strengthens its tariff resilience. Initially focused on EVs, HMGMA will also produce hybrids following a 2024 dip in EV sales.

“We are looking forward to officially opening Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America (HMGMA) in Georgia. Our localization strategy in the important U.S. market will help mitigate the impact of any potential policy change,” Muñoz said at the company’s annual shareholders’ meeting.

While Hyundai’s U.S. plants provide a buffer, building such facilities is costly and time-intensive, with potential policy shifts looming by 2028. For now, the Assurance Program and localized production help Hyundai navigate Trump’s tariff, ensuring customer affordability amid trade uncertainties.