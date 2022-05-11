Kia EV6 wins U.S. News ‘Best Electric Vehicle’ award for 2022

By

The Kia EV6 has won U.S. News award for “Best Electric Vehicle” in 2022, beating out several worthy competitors.

The 2022 Kia EV6 was named to the publication’s list of “Best Hybrid and Electric Cars,” and has now earned several high-profile awards, including the 2022 European Car of the Year.

“The EV6 has been lauded as a success since its launch earlier this year and represents an important first step toward Kia’s transformative ‘Plan S’ electrification strategy that will deliver 11 all-new electrified models across the world by 2026,” Kia America COO and EVP Steven Center said. “We are honored to receive this recognition from U.S. News, which reinforces the brand’s future direction and leadership in the space.”

The winner of each category in the U.S. News Best Hybrid and Electric Cars list beat out other competitors in terms of the vehicle’s overall score, starting price, Level 2 charging rate, and EPA fuel economy and range estimates for the 82 different cars that were considered. A vehicle winning a category had the best combination of quality, value, and efficiency in their segment, U.S. News explained.

The publication wrote about the Kia EV6:

“Brand new for 2022, the Kia EV6 brings an exciting new design to the growing electric vehicle market. Despite its low and sleek exterior design, the EV6 has a spacious interior, not to mention silent and swift propulsion thanks to its electric powertrain. It also boasts athletic handling capabilities and an upscale interior. With a base price of $40,900, the EV6 is a well-rounded vehicle and the winner of our Best Electric SUV award for 2022.”

“We’ve seen a lot of growth in the electric SUV segment this year, and the all-new Kia EV6 is a top choice with a comfortable and attractive interior, as well as a comprehensive suite of active safety features,” Managing Editor of U.S. News Best Cars, Jim Sharifi, said. “Perhaps the biggest selling point, however, is the EV6’s exceptional driving range of up to 310 miles.” The car achieved an overall score of 8.5 out of 10.

Kia rolled out its new Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) with the EV6. Kia says that the architecture “ensures the EV6 eliminates the many compromises faced by EVs that are created on platforms initially designed to accommodate internal combustion engine vehicles.” Because of the Kia technology in the E-GMP, the EV6 has 800V ultra-fast charging capabilities and over 300 miles of all-electric range.

The EV6 is also among Kia’s most popular vehicles. Just two months into its appearance in company showrooms, the EV6 saw a 49 percent increase in deliveries in March. More than 3,100 EV6 models were sold during the month, which solidified Kia’s best-ever monthly and quarterly performances for its electrified models.

U.S. News full list of winners is available here.

