Kia’s EV6 wins 2022 European Car of the Year

Kia’s EV6 has won the 2022 European Car of the Year award. 61 journalists from 23 European countries were surveyed this year, with the EV6 outlasting every vehicle in the market to win the award.

The EV6 from Kia was one of over sixty automotive models launched in 2021. In November, the 61-member jury of automotive journalists narrowed down the options to just seven, six of which were electric vehicles. Joining the EV6 were the Cupra Born, Ford Mustang Mach-E, Hyundai Ioniq 5, Peugeot 308, Renault Mégane E-Tech, and the Škida Enyaq iV. It is no secret the European market has been friendly to the adoption of electric vehicles, leading the world in the adoption of sustainable powertrains. It was not a surprise to see the shortlist of potential winners dominated by battery-electric powertrains.

Another win for the EV6! The all-electric crossover has just been voted 2022 Car of the Year in the prestigious @caroftheyear awards. This latest award adds to our local wins of ‘Irish Car of the Year’ and ‘Irish Large Car of the Year’. ⚡ #Kia #EV6 #CarOfTheYear pic.twitter.com/SRiqFyZqaA — Kia Ireland (@kia_ireland) February 28, 2022

“It’s a great honour to have won the 2022 European Car of the Year with the EV6, the first ever Kia to win this prestigious award,” Jason Jeong, President of Kia Europe said. “The EV6 is truly a landmark development that’s been designed from the outset to make electric mobility fun, convenient and accessible by combining a highly impressive real-world driving range, ultra-fast charging capabilities, a spacious high-tech interior and a truly rewarding driving experience. The EV6 is an exciting sign of what’s still to come in our evolving electrified line-up.”

Kia rolled out its new Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) with the EV6. The architecture “ensures the EV6 eliminates the many compromises faced by EVs that are created on platforms initially designed to accommodate internal combustion engine vehicles,” Kia said. Because of the Kia technology in the E-GMP, the EV6 has 800V ultra-fast charging capabilities and 328 miles of all-electric range.

