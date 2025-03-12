Kia Norway explains controversial “Crazy Elon” Instagram post

Kia Norway has removed an Instagram post that mocked Tesla CEO Elon Musk after it sparked backlash from electric vehicle supporters on social media. In a comment to Norwegian media, a representative from Kia Norway explained that the South Korean automaker did not intend to offend with its post.

Kia Norway’s Post

The now-deleted Instagram post showed a Kia EV3 rear with a sticker reading, “I bought this after Elon went crazy.” Such stickers have become commonplace among Tesla owners who have become disappointed and disillusioned with CEO Elon Musk’s increasingly political nature, as well as his work with the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

The post drew global attention but quickly unraveled as critics, including prominent Tesla advocates and Tesla employees, dubbed the post disappointing. Many colleagues working hard to share our supercharging infrastructure to other OEM fleets — which indirectly help their customers.



We never ran negative ads on other OEMs. It’s insane that how other OEMs spent more time on negative ads on us than helping their own customers.— Yun-Ta Tsai (@YunTaTsai1) March 9, 2025

Tesla Fans and Employees Push Back

A number of Tesla advocates such as Sawyer Merritt, who has over 800,000 followers on X, described the Instagram post as a “Bad look.” Other Tesla fans joked that Tesla Norway could do the pettiest thing and cut off Kia’s Tesla Supercharger access since Musk was “crazy” anyway. Elon Musk himself reacted to the post on X, stating, “They really did that?”

Tesla Senior Staff Engineer Yun-Ta Tsai also weighed in on Kia’s “Crazy Elon” post, stating that Tesla never runs negative ads on other OEMs. “Many colleagues working hard to share our supercharging infrastructure to other OEM fleets — which indirectly help their customers. We never ran negative ads on other OEMs. It’s insane that how other OEMs spent more time on negative ads on us than helping their own customers,” the Tesla engineer wrote in a post on X.

They really did that?— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 10, 2025

Kia Norway Explains

Kia Norway Communications Manager Christian Lagaard, in a comment to ITavisen, explained that the Instagram ad was a joke. As per Lagaard, the post was simply an attempt at humor, which unfortunately missed the mark.

“We posted this post a few weeks ago and picked up on the ongoing trend on social media. This was only intended as humor between two competitors from our side. The goal was to show that there are other options for those of you looking for an electric car. The idea came from us here in Norway and was not initiated by Kia centrally. We understand that humor resonates differently in different countries. We did not intend to offend or offend anyone. To avoid confusion about this or to provoke anyone unnecessarily, we have chosen to take down the post,” the Kia Norway Communications Manager stated.