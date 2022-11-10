By

Kia raised the prices on its 2023 EV6 which are a bit higher than previously.

Kia raised prices on its 2023 EV6 in a new pricing announcement. The Kia EV6 CUV starts at $48,500 MSRP and excludes the $1,295 destination fee. So buyers would have to add that in for a total of $49,795.

This brings the price up to $7,100 higher than its 2022 model. However, the automaker dropped the Light trim with 232 miles of range and is starting with the Wind RWD variant as the base EV6 for the 2023 model year.

Kia noted that the $1,000 MSRP increase from last year includes a greater range, leather seating surfaces with ventilated front seats, external and internal vehicle-to-load ports, a smart power liftgate, and a Meridian premium audio system.

The automaker noted that the EV6 GT comes with a standard dual-motor e-AWD that gives it 576 horsepower and 545 lb.-ft of torque. This enables the GT to launch from zero to 60 miles per hour in 3.4 seconds.

The pricing, power and drive, EPA estimated range, and MSRP for the Wind and GT EVs are below and do not include the $1,295 destination.

In October, Kia announced that it sold 56,270 vehicles in September, with 1,440 of those being the Kia EV6s. Until Kia can domestically produce its EV models, the brand won’t qualify for federal incentives. Hyundai, Kia’s parent company, is planning on opening its first U.S. EV production facility in Georgia.

Your feedback is essential. If you have any comments or concerns or see a typo, you can email me at johnna@teslarati.com. You can also reach me on Twitter at @JohnnaCrider1.

Teslarati is now on TikTok. Follow us for interactive news & more. Teslarati is now on TikTok. Follow us for interactive news & more. You can also follow Teslarati on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

Kia raises prices on 2023 EV6