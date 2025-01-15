Tesla Supercharger access was just delayed for this EV maker

By

Tesla Supercharger access is making its way to many non-Tesla brands. While growing pains have been slim, one has finally appeared, and it has delayed one brand from offering access to the largest EV charging network in the world to its drivers.

Kia planned to enable access to Tesla Superchargers to its EV drivers today, January 15. However, the company is now pushing back this date to sometime in the “early Spring,” it told Car and Driver.

The reason for the delay appears to be a “technical issue,” but the finer points of what the issue is exactly were not revealed by Kia, who now hopes to get its EV drivers access within the next few months.

Access to the Tesla Supercharger Network is a key piece of the puzzle for many drivers, as Tesla offers the most expansive network in the world. In the United States, there are over 2,500 locations, each offering a varying number of plugs for drivers to utilize. There are nearly 17,000 plugs nationwide.

Tesla just started introducing other brands the opportunity to charge at its Superchargers in early 2024.

For less than a year, non-Tesla brands have been able to utilize the network in what was a massive and groundbreaking announcement that was started by the company’s agreement with Ford.

Kia announced in October 2023 that it would gain access to Tesla Superchargers and would also adopt the North American Charging Standard (NACS), a move that many other manufacturers made in an effort to phase out the adapters that drivers will have to use temporarily.

