By

Hyundai Motor Group’s two leading brands, Hyundai Motor Company and Kia Corporation, launched their Integrated Global Information System (IGIS). The IGIS tracks the companies carbon emissions, making it easier for them to comply with global environmental standards.

Hyundai and Kia’s IGIS tracks the carbon emissions throughout a vehicle’s entire life cycle, from raw material extraction to manufacturing, transportation, operation, and disposal.

Before the IGIS, the companies used multiple systems, including the Global Energy Monitoring System (GEMS) and Supply Chain Emissions Management System (SCEMS). The multiple systems would track the company’s carbon emissions across its global operations and supplier network. Recently, IGIS integrated all the systems into one.

“We developed IGIS with the goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2045. Through systematic management, we aim to reduce carbon emissions across all aspects of Hyundai and Kia’s economic activities,” said Hyundai Motor Group’s Executive VP and Head of ICT Innovation Division, Jin Eun-sook.

The Teslarati team would appreciate hearing from you. If you have any tips, contact me at maria@teslarati.com or via Twitter @Writer_01001101.

Hyundai Motor brands launch carbon tracking system