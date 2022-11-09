GM unveils Hummer SUV EV & Cadillac EVs in China

By

General Motors (GM) introduced two EVs at the China International Import Expo 2022 (CIIE) in Shanghai, which began on November 5th.

The automaker introduced the GMC Hummer EV SUV under the umbrella of The Durant Guild, its new business unit that it plans to market its EVs to the Chinese market. GM describes The Durant Guild as a lifestyle platform that “will curate an iconic collection of GM’s most elite products across multiple brands in a direct-to-consumer model.”

In addition to the Hummer EV SUV, GM also debuted the Cadillac Celestiq at the event. The Hummer EV SUV is a key part of the automaker’s Made-in-America product strategy that The Durant Guild plans to market next year in China.

In a statement, GM Executive Vice President and President of GM China, Julian Blissett said,

“The Durant Guild, along with its iconic portfolio of global vehicles, is the latest demonstration of GM’s unmatched commitment to China. We will continue reaching out to our local customers – now and in the future.”

The Cadillac Celestiq also made its local debut in China at the expo. President and Managing Director of The Durant Guild, Felix Weller, gave the following statement.

“Our plan for offering the Cadillac Celestiq in China fulfills our promise to bring the most iconic import products to the domestic market. As a highly exclusive and handcrafted EV that sets a new standard for ultra-luxury, the Celestiq is forging the path to the future.”

Cadillac Celestiq Show Car Makes Local Debut In China https://t.co/qKzLnKg04i — GM Authority (@GMauthority) November 8, 2022

The Celestiq was presented as a show car, and for now, it isn’t known when the EV will be launched in the Chinese Market. GM Authority noted that the Cadillac Celestiq will arrive in China on order only and that the units will be designed by hand at GM’s Global Technical Center in Warren, Michigan. Chinese customers will work with The Durant Guild ambassadors to design their unique version of the Celestiq.

There’s also no date for the official launch and sale of the GMC Hummer EV SUV.

Your feedback is essential. If you have any comments or concerns or see a typo, you can email me at johnna@teslarati.com. You can also reach me on Twitter at @JohnnaCrider1.

Teslarati is now on TikTok. Follow us for interactive news & more. Teslarati is now on TikTok. Follow us for interactive news & more. You can also follow Teslarati on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

GM unveils Hummer SUV EV & Cadillac EVs in China