Biden thinks Elon Musk’s relationships with other nations “worthy of being looked at.”

U.S. President Biden said that he thinks Elon Musk’s relationships with other nations are “worthy of being looked at,” during a White House press conference on Wednesday.

During the press conference, the president was asked, “Do you think Elon Musk is a threat to U.S. national security, and should the U.S., with the tools you have, investigate his joint acquisition of Twitter with foreign governments, which include the Saudis?”

After a quick pause and slow chuckle, the president said that he thought Elon Musk’s relationships with other countries were worth being looked at and quickly said that he wasn’t suggesting the CEO was doing anything inappropriate.

“I think that Elon Musk’s cooperation and/or technical relationships with other countries are worthy of being looked at. Whether or not he is doing anything inappropriate –I’m not suggesting that. I’m suggesting it’s worth being looked at, and that’s all I’ll say.”

In October, Bloomberg reported that officials from the Biden administration were considering whether or not to subject some of Elon Musk’s business ventures to national security reviews. The White House, however, denied the report.

Adrienne Watson, the spokesperson for the National Security Council, said, “We don’t know of any such discussions.”

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre also said that those reports generated a lot of interest.

“There’s a lot of interest in those reportings. Those reportings are not true. So, we’ll leave that there. The national security review that is not true,” said Jean-Pierre.

