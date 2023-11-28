Lithium Ion battery pack price drops 14% to $139/kWh: analysis

By

According to BloombergNEF’s (BNEF)annual battery survey, lithium-ion battery packs have dropped 14% to $139 per kWh compared to 2022.

Based on the information gathered, BNEF’s survey calculated that lithium-ion battery packs for electric vehicles (EVs) will cost $128/kWh on a volume-weighted average in 2023. Meanwhile, the average price for cells in EV battery packs was $89 per kWh. Cells account for 78% of the total pack price, indicating an increase in the cell-to-pack cost ratio compared to the usual 70:30 split.

China has the lowest lithium-ion battery pack prices at $126/kWh. Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. (CATL) is based in China. CATL dominates the global EV battery industry, holding 37% market share as of October 2023.

The United States and Europe’s prices for battery packs were 11% and 20% higher than China’s, respectively. The survey notes that higher prices “reflect the relative immaturity of these markets, higher production costs, lower volumes, and the driver’s range of applications.”

BNEF notes that the decreasing price of lithium-ion battery packs is closely related to the falling prices of raw materials and components as production capacity increases.

“It is another year where battery prices closely followed raw material prices. In the many years that we’ve been doing this survey, falling prices have been driven by scale learnings and technological innovation, but that dynamic has changed. The drop in prices this year was attributed to significant growth in production capacity across the value chain in combination with weaker-than-expected demand,” noted the survey’s lead author Evelina Stoikou, the Senior Associated of Energy Storage at BNEF.

Many Asian battery suppliers, including LG Energy Solution (LGES) and SK On, announced significant investments in the United States. Foreign battery suppliers have been spurred to invest in the U.S. and the rest of North America after the Biden Administration put the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) into effect. The IRA incentivizes automakers who produce and source materials for EV manufacturing within North America and countries with trade agreements with the United States.

However, LGES and SK On have laid off and furloughed workers, citing decreasing demand for electric vehicles and, therefore, batteries for EVs.

