By

Major OEMs are teaming up to dethrone Tesla from charging dominance while also hoping to take advantage of massive subsidies for electric vehicle charging.

Perhaps the biggest advantage in Tesla’s repertoire of domination in the EV sector is its Supercharging Network. Not only is it expansive, but it is reliable, and other manufacturers have even signed deals with the company to utilize its chargers and adopt its connector.

However, some of the companies that have signed on to use Tesla’s Superchargers and connector are now teaming up to create a new company that will not only hope to use federal incentives to create an expansive footprint of EV chargers but also challenge Tesla, according to a report from Reuters.

The report states General Motors, Stellantis, Hyundai, along with its affiliate Kia, Honda, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz, will all establish a new conglomeration to set up an expansive network of EV chargers.

Tesla’s 48,082 connectors and 5,265 Supercharger locations are industry-leading, and their availability and reliability have encouraged car companies to adopt their connector and gain access to them to make EV charging less of a stressor for drivers.

While GM and Mercedes-Benz have already committed to adopting the North American Charging Standard (NACS) that Tesla uses for its vehicles, Stellantis, Honda, and Hyundai have not. The latter three have plans to use the Combined Charging System (CCS), a different connector that rivals NACS.

However, the new company is expected to support both CCS and Tesla’s NACS. This will make it accessible to every EV out there, and Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares commented on the importance of offering both connectors:

“A strong charging network should be available for all – under the same conditions – and be built together with a win-win spirit.”

Tesla has landed partnerships with Ford, GM, Mercedes-Benz, Nissan, Rivian, Polestar, Volvo, and Aptera, which have all committed to adopting NACS.

I’d love to hear from you! If you have any comments, concerns, or questions, please email me at joey@teslarati.com. You can also reach me on Twitter @KlenderJoey, or if you have news tips, you can email us at tips@teslarati.com.

Major OEMs are teaming up to dethrone Tesla from charging dominance