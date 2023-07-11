Mercedes-Benz EV sales up 123% to 56,300 units in Q2

By

It appears that German automaker Mercedes-Benz is seeing some momentum in its electric vehicle offerings. As per a press release from the luxury automaker, the company saw battery electric vehicle (BEV) sales rise 123% to 56,300 units in Q2 2023.

The second quarter saw a 6% increase in sales for Mercedes-Benz Cars, reaching 515,700 units. The first half of 2023 also experienced a 5% growth, with a total of 1,019,200 units sold. The demand for battery electric (BEV) and top-end segment vehicles contributed to these positive results, with Germany and the United States proving to be particularly strong markets.

In the second quarter, Mercedes-Benz Passenger Cars saw a notable surge in BEV sales, reaching 56,300 units. This represented a remarkable 123% increase compared to the same period last year. This growth was driven by the demand for EVs such as the EQA (+73%), EQB (+83%), and EQE Sedan (+157%). In the first half of 2023, global BEV sales reached 102,600 units, marking a 121% rise.

With these results, BEVs now account for 11% of Mercedes-Benz’s overall sales year-to-date. In the US market, the share of Mercedes-Benz’s battery electric vehicles reached 16% at the end of June, a notable improvement compared to 3% in the first half of 2022. The luxury automaker’s recent announcement about granting North American customers access to the Tesla Supercharger network further supported the acceleration of the transition to EVs, the automaker noted in its press release.

Britta Seeger, Member of the Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz Group AG, responsible for Mercedes-Benz Cars Marketing and Sales, expressed satisfaction with the results.

“With our focus on sustainable growth, we posted higher sales across all main regions and segments – especially for our electric and Top-End vehicles. Our pipeline of desirable products remains fresh, for example, with the introduction of the new E-Class and CLE. The transformation of our sales network continues with the successful introduction of the direct sales model in Germany and Turkey in Q2, following the UK earlier this year,” she said.

Mercedes-Benz EV sales up 123% to 56,300 units in Q2