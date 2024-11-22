Neuralink boosts hiring for manufacturing roles

By

Elon Musk’s brain computer interface (BCI) company, Neuralink, seems to be ramping its efforts to grow its manufacturing team. This was hinted at in job openings that were uploaded by the BCI startup, as well as posts from Neuralink recruiters on platforms such as LinkedIn.

As noted in an Insider report, Neuralink posted several manufacturing-related job openings this week. The company also held several hiring events in California and Texas this month. As per a job listing for Manufacturing Technicians, Neuralink is looking for people who can help assemble its brain implants in Austin, Texas.

Check out the TESLARATI Marketplace! See More Head on over for more TESLARATI on TikTok! Watch Now

“You will be instrumental in ramping production to accelerate progress towards our goal of restoring autonomy to those with unmet medical needs… We are creating the future of brain-computer interfaces—building devices that have the potential to help people with paralysis regain mobility and independence,” the job listing read.

Neuralink’s Manufacturing Technicians will be paid $22 per hour, and receive medical, dental, and vision insurance. They will also receive paid time off, meals, equity, and more. Expected work hours for Neuralink’s Manufacturing Technicians in Texas as per the job listing is more than 50 hours per week.

Neuralink has also posted a job listing for a Microfabrication Technician, which would be based in Fremont, California. The company is also looking to hire a Manufacturing Technician who will be part of the BCI company’s Robot Electrical Engineering Team. The person who will be selected for the job will help with the production of the company’s R1 Surgical Robot, which is used to support the implantation of the N1 brain implant.

Tinglong Dai, a professor of operations management and business analytics at John Hopkins University, noted in a comment to Insider that the manufacturing-related job postings suggest that Neuralink may be looking to start volume production. Dai stated that such strategies are a bit unusual for a company that currently only has two human patients, but it may be unsurprising considering that Neuralink is an Elon Musk-led company.

“That’s wild for a company that’s only implanted two devices in their trial. But in some sense, this isn’t really odd if you consider who is running this business,” Dai noted.

Don’t hesitate to contact us with news tips. Just send a message to simon@teslarati.com to give us a heads up.

Neuralink boosts hiring for manufacturing roles