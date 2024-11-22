By

Tesla appears to be putting some serious effort into showcasing its robotaxi, the Cybercab, to everyone, including its own employees. This can be seen in recent photos of the self-driving vehicle, which was recently brought to Giga New York.

Images shared in social media show that Tesla has brought a Cybercab to Gigafactory New York. Similar to Tesla’s Cybercab displays in Europe so far, it appears that employees are only able to view the vehicle, not actually sit inside the self-driving robotaxi. The vehicle does seem to attract attention from the facility’s employees, as hinted at in photos of Giga New York workers taking photos of the Cybercab.

The Cybercab is now on display inside Giga New York. pic.twitter.com/VsbBZNpic3 — S.E. Robinson, Jr. (@SERobinsonJr) November 22, 2024

Interestingly enough, the Cybercab in Giga New York features a plate with the number “18” on it, suggesting that it was one of the vehicles that was used to ferry attendees of Tesla’s “We, Robot” event last month. The Cybercab in Giga New York also features updated wheel covers that extend well into the tire.

Giga New York is arguably Tesla’s most underrated facility. Similar to the Fremont Factory, Giga New York is an acquired plant. Thus, it was not specifically built for Tesla’s products, unlike Giga Texas, which was specifically built for Model Y and Cybertruck production. It is also on the smaller side of Tesla’s factories, having 1.2 million square feet of workspace on 88 acres of land.

In comparison, Giga Texas, which is the site of Tesla’s headquarters today, features 10 million square feet of factory floor on 2,500 acres of land. As per the electric vehicle maker’s official website, however, Giga New York is still an important part of Tesla’s operations, as it produces Solar Roof tiles, solar panels, electrical components for Superchargers, and prefabricated Supercharger units.

