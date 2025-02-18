The new Tesla Model Y push for global dominance officially begins

Tesla’s push for the new Model Y’s global dominance has officially started.
As per recent reports, the production of Tesla’s new Model Y is starting across the company’s factories.
The new Model Y:
- The new Model Y is the successor to the Model Y classic, which is Tesla’s best-selling vehicle for years.
- So successful was the Model Y classic that it became the world’s best-selling car by volume in 2023 and 2024.
- The new Model Y introduces several key updates to the all-electric crossover, from a revamped exterior to a fully redone interior.
- Insights from Tesla owners who experienced the new Model Y have also praised the vehicle for its improved suspension.
Production of the new Model Y has officially started at Gigafactory Shanghai.
New Model Y ramp:
- Tesla Asia officially announced through its official account on X that the new Model Y has started production in Gigafactory Shanghai.
- The start of the vehicle’s production came after the updated Model Y completed China’s full regulatory process.
- Interestingly enough, Tesla China has hinted that the first deliveries of the new Model Y may start later this month.
- Expectations are high for the new Model Y in China. The Model Y classic, after all, sold 480,309 units in the domestic Chinese market in 2024.
- That’s a total of 73.10% of the 657,102 units that Tesla China sold domestically last year, as noted in a CNEV Post report.
#GigaBerlinBrandenburg
Since Sunday evening, only the new #ModelY has been produced at GigaBerlin, and since Monday morning only the new #ModelY has been rolling off the production line. They are due to be delivered to customers as early as next week.
Giga Berlin joins in:
- Just like Giga Shanghai, Giga Berlin has also started the production of the new Model Y.
- As per a recent report from rbb24, Giga Berlin’s production lines have reportedly been fully shifted to the new Model Y since the end of January.
- Giga Berlin employees have reportedly been trained on the new line as well, as per plant manager André Thierig.
