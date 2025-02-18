News

The new Tesla Model Y push for global dominance officially begins

Credit: @Tslachan/X
Tesla’s push for the new Model Y’s global dominance has officially started. 

As per recent reports, the production of Tesla’s new Model Y is starting across the company’s factories.

The new Model Y:

  • The new Model Y is the successor to the Model Y classic, which is Tesla’s best-selling vehicle for years.
  • So successful was the Model Y classic that it became the world’s best-selling car by volume in 2023 and 2024.
  • The new Model Y introduces several key updates to the all-electric crossover, from a revamped exterior to a fully redone interior.
  • Insights from Tesla owners who experienced the new Model Y have also praised the vehicle for its improved suspension.

New Model Y ramp:

  • Tesla Asia officially announced through its official account on X that the new Model Y has started production in Gigafactory Shanghai.
  • The start of the vehicle’s production came after the updated Model Y completed China’s full regulatory process.
  • Interestingly enough, Tesla China has hinted that the first deliveries of the new Model Y may start later this month.
  • Expectations are high for the new Model Y in China. The Model Y classic, after all, sold 480,309 units in the domestic Chinese market in 2024.
  • That’s a total of 73.10% of the 657,102 units that Tesla China sold domestically last year, as noted in a CNEV Post report.

Giga Berlin joins in:

  • Just like Giga Shanghai, Giga Berlin has also started the production of the new Model Y.
  • As per a recent report from rbb24, Giga Berlin’s production lines have reportedly been fully shifted to the new Model Y since the end of January.
  • Giga Berlin employees have reportedly been trained on the new line as well, as per plant manager André Thierig.

