Tesla new Model Y production accelerates at Giga Texas

It appears that Tesla is now ramping up the production of the new Model Y in Giga Texas.

This was hinted at in a recent flyover of the facility, which revealed numerous new Model Y units seemingly waiting to be shipped out of the Giga Texas complex.

Recent new Model Y delivery reports:

Tesla customers recently noted on social media that they have received estimated delivery dates for their vehicle orders from the EV maker.

This was quite surprising since March has been listed by Tesla as the date for the all-electric crossover’s first deliveries.

As per the Tesla customers, however, the electric vehicle maker is now informing them that deliveries for their new Model Y units may happen as early as this month.

Milestone day at Giga Texas!



Here are a few images of the new Model Ys grouped at the Giga Texas outbound lot this morning! Is one of these yours? Exciting day to finally see so many being produced and this is just the very beginning! pic.twitter.com/ZQu9HkLfkJ — Joe Tegtmeyer 🚀 🤠🛸😎 (@JoeTegtmeyer) February 12, 2025

Giga Texas flyover observations:

Images from longtime drone operator and Giga Texas watcher Joe Tegtmeyer have revealed that Tesla is now producing a growing number of new Model Y units.

The new Model Ys appear to be ready for shipment to Tesla delivery centers.

Interestingly enough, some Model Y units that were sighted in the facility were heavily camouflaged.

Tesla enthusiasts have speculated that the camouflaged new Model Y units are pre-production units of the yet-to-be-released new Model Y Performance.

Tesla has confirmed that the new Model Y Performance and a seven-seat variant of the new Model Y will be released later this year.

Here are a few additional images of the camouflaged Model Y from different angles. Lots of interesting theories … what do you think is going on and why is this so heavily camoflagued? pic.twitter.com/3Ehuds8vCT — Joe Tegtmeyer 🚀 🤠🛸😎 (@JoeTegtmeyer) February 12, 2025

Giga Texas new production equipment that has been stored for a few months on the far West side is now being moved for installation inside the factory. These appear to be modular systems, but I cannot yet identify their purpose, so let me know if you know! pic.twitter.com/FlADuOPfcx — Joe Tegtmeyer 🚀 🤠🛸😎 (@JoeTegtmeyer) February 10, 2025

Other Giga Texas observations:

It was not just the new Model Y units that stood out during the drone operator’s recent Giga Texas flyover.

As per Tegtmeyer, Tesla has also started moving some new equipment into the facility. The equipment has reportedly been stored in the far west side of the Giga Texas complex for a few months.

Based on the images provided by the Giga Texas watcher, it appears that the new equipment could be modular cooling cabinets.

