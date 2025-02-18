Elon Musk’s xAI launches Grok-3: What you need to know

Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence startup, xAI, has launched the most powerful iteration of its Large Language Model (LLM), Grok-3.
Grok-3’s was formally announced in a livestream on social media platform X.
Grok-3:
- As per Elon Musk during xAI’s livestream, “Grok 3 is an order of magnitude more capable than Grok 2.”
- Grok-3 is the product of xAI’s Colossus supercluster, which is currently comprised of 200,000 GPUs.
- xAI noted that Colossus is the world’s largest fully connected H100 supercluster of its kind.
- What is quite amazing is that xAI doubled the size of Colossus from 100,000 GPUs to 200,000 in just 92 days.
- For context, it took xAI 122 days to get the first 100k GPUs running for its Colossus supercluster.
- Grok-3 completed pre-training in early January. It involved over 10x more training than its predecessor, Grok-2.
- xAI also introduced a smart search engine with Grok-3, called DeepSearch.
February 18, 2025
Grok-3 potential:
- Grok-3 is currently being offered to social media platform X’s Premium+ subscribers.
- xAI has also launched a new subscription, SuperGrok, for the LLM’s mobile app and Grok.com website.
- Initial benchmark tests for Grok-3 have been very optimistic, with the new AI outperforming other large language models in its category.
- Grok-3 also reached a score of 1400 on Chatbot Arena, the first model to achieve such a rating.
xAI speed:
- During the xAI Engineering Open House event in San Francisco last year, Elon Musk shared a quote that stood out to the event’s attendees.
- During his talk, Musk reportedly emphasized that speed in innovation is of the utmost importance.
- “No SR-71 Blackbird was ever shot down and it only had one strategy: to accelerate,” Musk wrote.
- Ultimately, it is difficult not to be impressed with xAI’s speed. After all, it has only been 17 months since the company started kicking off its very first model.
- xAI also started its operations several years behind industry leaders such as OpenAI and Google.
