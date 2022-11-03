Nikola posts Q3 earnings beat fueled by Tre deliveries, energy business

By

Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) posted an earnings beat for Q3 by beating Wall Street consensus estimates. The company’s better-than-expected quarter was fueled by a continuance of production output and deliveries of the Tre battery-electric semi-truck, along with numerous developments in the company’s planned buildout of hydrogen dispensing stations.

Nikola reported revenues for Q3 at $24.2 million, beating Wall Street estimates of $22.1 million. Additionally, the company reported a non-GAAP net loss per share of $0.28, beating the expected $0.39 considerably.

“During the third quarter we continued to produce and deliver Nikola Tre BEVs to dealers and customers,” Nikola President Michael Lohscheller said. “We also made significant advancements in developing our energy business, announcing our intent to develop access of up to 300 metric-tons per day of hydrogen and up to 60 stations by 2026, and our collaboration with E.ON in Europe.”

The company continues to climb out of the catastrophic situation it was once in. Following the departure of Trevor Milton, Nikola has continued to establish itself as a main player in the alternative energy commercial logistics field with Class 8 trucks. Nikola built 75 Tre BEVs in Q3, delivering 63 to dealers. Production at its Coolidge, Arizona factory has increased and Nikola is building three units of the Tre BEV per shift, but it said it has the capability to build five per shift.

The Coolidge factory is also set to complete its expansion project on time in Q1 2023.

Additionally, the company is already in the pilot testing phases with Walmart and SAIA, logging over 4,000 miles of testing with the two companies.

Nikola also announced a new order for 100 Tre units with fleet operator Zeem Solutions yesterday. It also launched orders for the Tre in Europe this quarter.

The company’s strong Q3 was also supported by numerous positive announcements stemming from its energy business. Nikola announced in late Q3 it would work to establish availability for 300 metric tons of hydrogen per day, along with 60 dispensing locations by 2026. The project could qualify for potential relief from the Inflation Reduction Act.

The hydrogen buildout plan already has four planned sites: Buckeye, AZ; Terra Haute, IN; Crossfield, Alberta, Canada; and Clinton County, PA.

Nikola also completed its acquisition of Romeo Power in Q3, “further solidifying our commitment to transforming the transportation industry,” the company said.

Nikola also promoted Michael Lohscheller to CEO following the retirement of Mark Russell.

Despite Nikola’s strong Q3 announcement, shares were down about 1.5 percent at the time of writing.

Disclosure: Joey Klender is not a NKLA Shareholder.

I’d love to hear from you! If you have any comments, concerns, or questions, please email me at joey@teslarati.com. You can also reach me on Twitter @KlenderJoey, or if you have news tips, you can email us at tips@teslarati.com.

Nikola posts Q3 earnings beat fueled by Tre deliveries, energy business