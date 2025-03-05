News
One dozen Teslas burn in arson attack in France, investigation underway
The blaze destroyed eight cars and severely damaged four others.
Authorities are investigating a suspected arson attack that torched a dozen Tesla vehicles outside a dealership in Plaisance-du-Touch, a suburb near Toulouse, France, late Sunday night.
The damage:
The blaze destroyed eight cars and severely damaged four others. The prosecutor’s office informed the AFP that evidence suggests the fire was “not at all accidental,” pointing to a deliberate act.
Firefighters swiftly identified the blaze as criminal in origin, as per Philippe Guyot, mayor of Plaisance-du-Touch, though he noted the Tesla location itself was spared. The incident, reported on March 2, 2025, shuttered the Tesla site Monday as police launched an investigation into the fire.
Anti-Tesla Sentiments:
The attack follows a wave of anti-Tesla actions across Europe, fueled by CEO Elon Musk’s growing political footprint. Since aligning with U.S. President Donald Trump and endorsing far-right parties in Europe, Musk has faced backlash, including “Tesla Takedown” protests in the U.S. and boycott calls abroad.
The incident in Toulouse comes amidst other anti-Tesla incidents in the United States. Just recently, multiple Tesla Superchargers were allegedly set on fire in Massachusetts. The Littleton Police Department, which responded to the incident, noted that the fire appeared to be “intentionally set.”
News
Tesla Model 3’s $1K insurance subsidy gets deadline extension
Tesla offers Model 3 deals in China and the United States before the quarter ends. Will it be enough to increase deliveries for Q1 2025?
Tesla China’s insurance subsidy deadline for the Model 3 has been extended to March 17, 2025, giving customers still on the fence about a purchase more time to decide. The Model 3’s insurance subsidy in China is RMB 8,000 or $1,101.
Tesla China’s $1,101 insurance subsidy applies to all Model 3 variants purchased on or before March 17, 2025. Model 3 buyers in China may also avail Tesla’s 5-year 0% interest financing program. Down payments for Tesla’s 0% interest financing program start at RMB 79,900 ($10,997) and offer monthly payments as low as RMB 2,460 ($339).
Across the globe in the United States, Tesla launched two promos for the Model 3 before the end of Q1 2025. The company offers 0% APR financing, $0 due at signing, and 60-month terms for all Tesla Model 3 trims.
The $7,500 federal tax credit is still available for all Tesla Model 3 purchases for the quarter. President Donald Trump has talked of eliminating the tax credit. However, the Trump administration has not confirmed when it plans to end the $7,500 government incentive.
News
Waymo, Uber launch driverless ride-hailing in Austin
The commercial robotaxi industry is heating up.
As the emerging commercial robotaxi space grows with Tesla and others set to start deploying self-driving ride-hailing services, Waymo, the robotaxi firm owned by Google parent company Alphabet, has officially launched driverless taxis in Texas, with the help of Uber.
As of Tuesday, those in Austin can officially take a driverless Waymo robotaxi using the Uber app, as detailed in a press release from the ride-hailing company. The launch comes as Tesla is expected to debut Unsupervised Full Self-Driving (FSD) services in Austin later this year, and after it was found to have applied for a permit to operate ride-hailing vehicles in California.
To access the Waymo robotaxis, users must opt in for the service on the Uber app at no additional cost. When awaiting rides, riders will have the option to accept the driverless Waymo robotaxi or to switch to a non-self-driving vehicle instead.
Additionally, riders will be able to use the Uber app to unlock the vehicle, open the trunk, and activate the trip, and the ride-hailing company also says it’s providing 24/7 customer support in case of any issues. The area of operation will allow riders to travel across 37 square miles of Austin, from Hyde Park to Downtown to Montopolis, and Uber also says the company plans to expand the service area in the future.
The launch also comes ahead of the South by Southwest (SXSW) music festival in Austin this weekend, which is expected to bring in bands and music enthusiasts from all over the world.
READ MORE ON ROBOTAXIS, TESLA’S FSD:
- Tesla is going in-house for robotaxi platform, says one competitor
- Tesla China owners share first impressions of FSD-style ‘City Autopilot’
- Tesla used this clever workaround to train FSD for China’s roads
- Tesla FSD’s rollout in Mexico is a bigger deal than it seems
- Cruise layoffs begin as GM winds down robotaxi business
- Waymo to test self-driving vehicles in another country in 2025
- Waymo study analyzes collisions with vulnerable road users
Waymo currently operates paid, self-driving ride-hails via an in-house platform through the Waymo One app in Los Angeles and around San Francisco, California, as well as in Phoenix, Arizona. As part of the announcement, Uber also says that the two companies will be partnering to launch robotaxi services in Atlanta, Georgia next.
During Tesla’s Q4 earnings call in January, CEO Elon Musk said that Tesla plans to launch its Unsupervised FSD system as a paid service in Austin in June. Tesla also operates a Gigafactory in Austin, where it builds the Model Y and the Cybertruck, and Musk has said launching in the city would let the company “dip its toe in the water” of commercial robotaxis with safety in mind.
In October, Musk also said that Tesla had been testing internal ride-hails for employees in the Bay Area, California, adding that users could already request a ride and be dropped off anywhere in the Bay. Last week, it was also widely reported that Tesla had in November applied for a “transportation charter-party carrier permit” from the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC), which is the agency that helps regulate the state’s autonomous vehicles.
Tesla also launched its two-seat, steering wheel-less Cybercab in October during a Southern California event dubbed “We, Robot,” and you can see our coverage from the event below.
🎥: Our FULL first ride in the @Tesla Cybercab pic.twitter.com/6gR7OgKRCz — TESLARATI (@Teslarati) October 11, 2024
Tesla mobile app tracker reports first lines referencing robotaxi service
News
Rivian teams up with Ben & Jerry’s on an electric ice cream truck
The age-old ice cream truck gets some new electric digs.
Rivian has officially teamed up with the ice cream company Ben & Jerry’s to launch an electrified ice cream truck, weeks after the electric vehicle (EV) maker launched its van to more commercial customers.
As detailed in a press release on Tuesday, Rivian and Ben & Jerry’s have unveiled two “Scoop Trucks,” a pair of electric ice cream trucks based on the Rivian Commercial Van (RCV). Rivian officially launched the RCV to commercial customers beyond its early partner Amazon last month, and the Scoop Truck is one of the first we’ve seen of its modular use cases in the weeks since.
The companies plan to debut the first of the electric ice cream trucks at the South by Southwest (SXSW) music festival in Austin, Texas, which starts on Friday. After the festival, both of the Scoop Trucks will be hitting the road across the U.S., along with joining a series of pop-up events in Vermont, where Ben & Jerry’s is headquartered.
“Collaborating with the Ben & Jerry’s team to build the next generation of electric scoop trucks has been an incredible experience. It’s one of those projects that just makes the team smile,” said Brian Gase, Rivian’s Senior Director of Prototype Development. “We can’t wait for people to stop by for some ice cream and see it in action for the first time during SXSW!”
The Scoop Trucks appear to be the Rivian RCV 500, offering a 161-mile range, and an overall length of 248.5 inches. The electric van also includes a 100 kWh LFP battery pack, and Rivian says it can charge at speeds of up to 100 kW.
“Working with Rivian, an industry leader that is committed to sustainability is an ice cream dream come true,” notes Sean Slattery, Ben & Jerry’s U.S. Integrated Marketing project lead. “Today, Rivian helped Ben & Jerry’s reduce our reliance on fossil fuels in a small way, while making things a little bit cooler… which, as an ice cream company, is extremely difficult to do.”
A photo of one of the Rivian Scoop Trucks was also spotted and photographed being hauled in Irvine, California, as was shared on Reddit last week. As one viewer points out, the RCVs include an extra air conditioning unit on top of the van, in order to help keep necessary refrigeration running.
READ MORE ABOUT RIVIAN: Rivian releases its Q4 and full-year 2024 financial results
Along with the Ben & Jerry’s RCV, Rivian is partnering with SXSW on an “Electric Roadhouse” exhibit, which will include panel discussions, demo drives, live music, and even a look at the upcoming R2 line. Rivian is also set to be an official sponsor for the music festival’s Transportation Track event. The Scoop Truck is likely to play a role in the upcoming Rivian event, though the companies have yet to disclose where exactly it can be seen this weekend.
In December, Rivian announced that it has deployed 20,000 of the Electric Delivery Vans (EDVs), which are the Amazon-exclusive launch version of the RCVs. Produced alongside the R1T and R1S at the company’s factory in Normal, Illinois, the vans come in two configurations, the RCV 500 and the longer RCV 700, which are both currently being offered for fleet sales.
Rivian is also aiming to build a factory in Georgia with help from a $6.6 billion loan from the Department of Energy (DOE), though these plans are up in the air under the Trump administration’s recent freeze on federal grants and loans. CEO RJ Scaringe in January said that the automaker has already signed a “legally binding agreement” with the DOE, featuring a broad range of conditions that Rivian must meet along the way.
