Multiple Tesla Supercharger stations were allegedly set on fire in Massachusetts (MA). The preliminary investigation into the Tesla charging station fires concluded they were “intentionally set.”

On Monday at approximately 1:10 a.m., the Littleton Police Department in Massachusetts received reports of fires at a Tesla Supercharger station in The Point Shopping Center.

“Responding officers observed that several Tesla charging stations were engulfed in flames and heavy, dark smoke,” noted the Littleton Police Department. Tesla mulls adding a new feature to fight off vandals as anti-Musk protests increase

Police contacted the Littleton Electric Light & Water Department and requested to shut down power at the affected Tesla Supercharger stalls. However, before the electric light and water department could arrive, a new blaze started at another Tesla Supercharger.

After the flames were extinguished the fire at seven Tesla Supercharger stalls, a preliminary investigation started. No injuries were sustained in the fires. Tesla responded, stating that it will replace all the posts and wires at the station in less than 48 hours. The Littleton Police Department started a preliminary investigation into the Tesla Supercharger fire.

“Littleton Police and Fire Departments and the Massachusetts State Police Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit attached to the State Fire Marshal’s Office are investigating and have determined that the fire appears to have been intentionally set.”

The case falls under the Arson Watch Reward Program, which rewards up to $5,000 for information that solves, prevents, or detects arson crimes.