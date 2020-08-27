Porsche delays new Taycan variant to “optimize the cycle plan”

German automaker Porsche is delaying the release of its new variant for the Taycan EV because the demand for its initial model of the car is still healthy.

The Taycan Cross Turismo variant was supposed to debut in late 2020, but Porsche has decided to delay the vehicle until early 2021, according to the company’s CEO Oliver Blume. The company was transparent that this was not a cancellation of any future vehicle plans, but it was merely a revision in the timeline for which the Cross Turismo will be available for consumers.

Blume sees the delay as a positive and not a negative and refers to the strategy as optimization of Porsche’s “cycle plan.”

“The change is no disadvantage for us; we just optimized the cycle plan,” Blume said, according to Bloomberg. The company is confident about its future, mostly in part to the recovering demand Porsche has had in China. Positive sales figures in China have helped Porsche generate more earnings than any other European car company through the first half of 2020.

Porsche, which is owned by the larger Volkswagen Auto Group, is one of only three companies to remain profitable through the first half of 2020, while other carmakers suffered from decreased demand and slowing production rates due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The other two companies to remain profitable in the first half of the year were Tesla and Toyota.

Porsche has had to navigate its way through the pandemic with strategy and calculated assessments of where to cut spending. The company eliminated “unnecessary expenses” to help conserve cashflow through the industry’s deceleration. Porsche expanded its online retail and reduced operational costs to aid dealership operations, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune.

“The company changed a lot during the coronavirus,” Blume said when talking about the adjustments Porsche made to maintain profitability. “It was important to focus on the essentials.”

The online platform proved to be a significant factor in Tesla’s ability to keep demand healthy during the virus as well. CEO Elon Musk credited the company’s online-based sales approach for maintaining substantial sales numbers.

We make the buying experience very easy. You can buy a Tesla in just two minutes by going to our website. Go onto our website. You can literally order a Tesla in two minutes, maybe one minute if you’re really fast,” Musk said in an interview with Automotive News. “I guess people are less inclined to want to go to a dealership, do the test drive, and hang out in the lobby and that kind of thing.”

As for Porsche’s future, the company expects that half of its global deliveries to be wholly or partly electric in 2025. Pure BEVs should make up for 40% of the sales, while hybrids will account for 10%, Blume said.

But the CEO made it clear, “the future belongs to electric mobility,” he said on Wednesday.