Porsche unveils new Taycan with updated exterior, better performance, and $99.4k starting price

By

Porsche has formally unveiled the new Taycan. The sports car maker noted that the refreshed Taycan sports sedan, Taycan Cross Turismo, and Taycan Sport Turismo have been improved in almost every discipline. A look at the new vehicles’ specs and features suggests that Porsche’s comments are accurate.

In a press release announcing the refreshed vehicle, Porsche noted that four powertrain options are available for the Taycan sports sedan, Taycan Cross Turismo, and Taycan Sport Turismo. Kevin Giek, head of the Taycan line, shared some thoughts about the new vehicle.

“We ushered in the new era of e-mobility with the Taycan at the end of 2019. It immediately proved to be a game changer and innovative pioneer in the e-vehicle segment. We are now continuing this success story with the extensively updated Taycan. The model line has reached new heights in terms of performance, with exceptional driving dynamics and driving pleasure. At the same time, we were able to significantly improve efficiency, range, day-to-day usability and comfort,” Giek said.

Credit: Porsche AG

A look at the refreshed Taycan would reveal some exterior changes that Porsche has rolled out to the vehicle. These include new front and rear-end styling with new headlights and tail lights, as well as Turbonite accent colors for the Taycan Turbo and Taycan Turbo S models.

Porsche also noted that all refreshed Taycan models feature better acceleration than their predecessors. Moreover, the automaker also rolled out a new “Push-to-Pass” function in the Sport Chrono package, which provides a boost of up to 70 kW depending on the trim for up to 10 seconds. By activating “Push-to-Pass,” the base Taycan could deliver a boost of 60 KW. And in the Taycan Turbo S, the feature offers an additional 140 kW with Launch Control.

Credit: Porsche AG

The sports car maker noted that the refreshed Taycan offers over 35% more range than its predecessor, with the vehicle’s WLTP range being increased to up to 678 km (421 miles). At 800-volt DC charging stations, the new Taycan can charge at up to 320 kW, which should provide drivers and passengers with short charging stops during long road trips.

Other improvements that were rolled out to the Taycan include a new active chassis, standard adaptive air suspension for the entire line, an advanced powertrain with a new rear-axle motor with up to 80 kW more power than its predecessor, and a weight reduction of up to 15 kg (33 lbs). The new Taycan’s instrument cluster, central display, and optional passenger display have also been optimized with more features.

Credit: Porsche AG

The new 2025 Taycan sedan and Cross Turismo models are available to order now and are expected to reach US Porsche Centers around summer 2024.

Following is Porsche’s MSRP for the new Taycan. It should be noted that these prices do not include a $1,995 delivery, processing, and handling fee, or potential dealer markups.

2025 Taycan: $99,400

2025 Taycan 4S: $118,500

2025 Taycan Turbo: $173,600

2025 Taycan Turbo S: $209,000

2025 Taycan 4 Cross Turismo: $111,100

2025 Taycan 4S Cross Turismo: $125,200

2025 Taycan Turbo Cross Turismo: $176,300

2025 Taycan Turbo S Cross Turismo: $211,700

Credit: Porsche AG

Don’t hesitate to contact us with news tips. Just send a message to simon@teslarati.com to give us a heads up.

Porsche unveils new Taycan with updated exterior, better performance, and $99.4k starting price