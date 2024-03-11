Porsche Taycan Turbo GT makes its entrance with new lap record at Laguna Seca

By

Porsche is expanding its Taycan lineup with the introduction of two new high-performance models — the Porsche Taycan Turbo GT and the Porsche Taycan Turbo GT with Weissach package. Both variants prioritize performance with increased power output, enhanced aerodynamics, and lightweight construction elements.

The Taycan Turbo GT with Weissach package established itself as a record holder on February 23, 2024, at the Weathertech Raceway Laguna Seca in California. With a lap time of 1:27.87 minutes, it effectively beat the Tesla Model S Plaid’s 1:29.9’s unofficial lap time in May 2021. It even beat the record set by Dark Helmet, Tesla tuner Unplugged Performance’s Model S Plaid racecar, which completed Laguna Seca in 1:28.21 minutes.

The standard Taycan Turbo GT demonstrated its capabilities on the Nürburgring Nordschleife circuit as well. While Porsche used a pre-series Taycan Turbo GT for its Nürburgring run, the vehicle nevertheless achieved an incredible lap time of 7:07.55 minutes.

#Porsche is expanding the model line-up of its all-electric sports sedan to include the Taycan Turbo GT and the Taycan Turbo GT with Weissach package, with the latter setting record lap times: https://t.co/puJG31rtZY pic.twitter.com/wtrN7Y3tsi — Porsche Newsroom (@PorscheNewsroom) March 11, 2024

Porsche noted in a press release that the Taycan Turbo GT and Taycan Turbo GT with Weissach package features a more powerful pulse inverter and a new rear-axle motor, resulting in a maximum system output of 580 kilowatts (kW). With Launch Control, the car’s output can be increased to up to 760 kW of overboost power or up to 815 kW for two seconds according to peak power measurement method.

Porsche used lightweight construction techniques to reduce the weight of the Taycan Turbo GT by up to 75 kg compared to the Taycan Turbo S. This weight reduction was achieved through the use of carbon fiber, lightweight seats, and the removal of some comfort features, among others. Inside, the new flagship all-electric sports cars are all business, with Race-Tex features, lightweight full bucket seats, and special badging.

With these upgrades, the Taycan Turbo GT features a 0-100 km/h time of 2.3 seconds or 2.2 seconds for the Taycan Turbo GT with Weissach package. From a standstill, the Taycan Turbo GT can reach speeds of 200 km/h in just 6.6 seconds, or just 6.4 seconds for the Taycan Turbo GT with Weissach package. This makes the new Taycan variants up to 1.3 seconds quicker than the already capable Taycan Turbo S.

The first Taycan Turbo GT models are expected to be delivered to customers in spring 2024.

Watch Top Gear’s segment on the Porsche Taycan Turbo GT in the video below.

