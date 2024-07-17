By

The Porsche Macan electric vehicle (EV) lineup is expanding to include new rear-wheel drive (RWD) and 4S models. The legacy automaker also rolled out a new off-road design package, which is available as an option for all Macan EV models.

The all-electric Macan RWD model focuses on efficiency with a 100 kWh battery and efficient power electronics. The Porsche Macan RWD uses the same rear-axle motor as the Macan 4 EV. It is also 243 pounds lighter than the Macan 4.

“The electric motor has a 480-amp pulse inverter (PWR) with silicon carbide (SiC) transistors to increase efficiency. This efficient semiconductor reduces switching losses in the PWR and enables higher switching frequencies. In combination with Launch Control, the Macan produces up to 265 kW (355 hp) of overboost power, and the maximum torque is 415 lb.-ft. From a standing start, the car reaches the 60-mph mark in 5.4 seconds and has a top track speed of 136 mph,” Porsche said of the Macan RWD model.

Meanwhile, the all-electric Porsche Macan 4S offers powerful electric motors and Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) as standard. The Porsche Macan 4S fits between the Macan 4 and Macan Turbo.

“The Macan 4S has a new rear-axle motor and a powerful 600-amp SiC pulse inverter. The front-axle motor is the same as used on the Macan 4 and Macan Turbo. Together, this results in a system output of 330 kW (442 hp) with a short power overboost of up to 380 kW (509 hp). With Launch Control, the maximum torque is 578 lb.-ft. The performance figures are correspondingly impressive: with Launch Control, the Macan 4S can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in 3.9 seconds and has a top track speed of 149 mph,” noted Porsche about the Macan 4S.

According to Porsche, the new Macan RWD and 4S use 800-volt architecture, enabling DC charging capacity up to 270 kW. With a proper DC fast-charging station, the new Macan EV models may charge from 10% to 80% in around 21 minutes.

The new Porsche Macan EV models are available to order. Deliveries in the United States are expected to start by Q4 2024. The delivery, processing, and handling fee is $1,995. Porsche’s Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Pricing (MSRP) for the Macan RWD starts at $75,300. The MSRP for the Porsche Macan 4S is $84,900.

