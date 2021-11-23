Pres. Biden’s ‘Leader in EVs’ GM halts production of its most popular EV until next year

By

President Joe Biden gave plenty of props to General Motors CEO Mary Barra for starting the electric revolution in the United States automotive industry. In fact, GM’s EV commitment is so groundbreaking and worthy of the “industry-leading” props that its most popular electric car, the Chevrolet Bolt, will not be produced for the rest of the year so the company can focus all of its attention to recall repairs.

The satiric context of the first paragraph refers to the false accolades Biden’s has given GM this year, claiming that the Detroit-based company has undeniably left every other American automotive manufacturer in the dust when it comes to EVs. Never even mentioning Tesla and avoiding the pronunciation of the automaker’s name like the Bubonic Plague, Biden’s undisputed leader in EVs has announced the Bolt will not be built until next year.

General Motors spokesman Dan Flores told Detroit News that Bolt production lines had been halted until the end of the year.

“GM has notified employees at Orion Assembly the plant will take downtime for the remainder of the 2021 calendar year. This decision will enable us to continue prioritizing recall repairs. We will continue to inform employees at the appropriate time of any additional production schedule adjustments in early 2022, as we continue to focus on battery module replacements.”

The Orion plant was halted during the final week of August after GM launched a massive battery recall operation for all Chevy Bolts. More than 141,000 units were recalled as a part of the battery issues, which had some parking lots across the country prohibiting Bolts from parking on the premises. GM took the recall a step further when it recalled every Bolt ever built, a $1.8 billion offensive to solve “the simultaneous presence of two rare manufacturing defects in the same battery cell.”

Tesla CEO Elon Musk seemed sarcastically supportive of GM’s EV efforts.

